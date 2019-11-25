Students who attend high-poverty schools might find it easier to get into some of Charleston County's magnet schools next year.

If the county school board gives final approval, which could happen in December, a certain number or percentage of available seats in all countywide magnet schools would be offered to qualified students who currently attend county schools that have a poverty index of 80 percent or higher.

The goal is to provide more equitable opportunities for all students and ensure that the demographics of the district’s countywide magnet schools match the demographics of Charleston County, said board Vice Chairwoman Kate Darby.

“I think we've just got to do a better job overall of creating more equity in our schools," she said, "and there are some places that are doing that really well and there are some places we need to work on it.”

And the racial, socioeconomic and geographic demographics of the district’s popular countywide magnet schools often don’t reflect the county as a whole, said board member Cindy Bohn Coats.

“Our schools need to reflect the communities they serve. Countywide magnet schools need to reflect the demographics of the county, because that’s the community they serve,” she said. “I applaud us taking a look at that and recognizing that our countywide district magnet schools, in particular, don’t reflect our county’s students.”

Coats used Academic Magnet High School as an example. Of the school’s more than 650 students last year, more than half were zoned for schools in West Ashley or Mount Pleasant. Only 21 students were zoned for North Charleston High School and 25 were zoned for Burke High School downtown.

It’s a similar story for Charleston School of the Arts, a competitive countywide magnet school in North Charleston. More than half of its 622 high school students last year were zoned for schools in West Ashley or Mount Pleasant.

Not all countywide magnet schools have entrance criteria, but most do. Under the revised policy, students from the high-poverty schools would still have to meet any existing entrance requirements before they're offered a seat.

But not all countywide magnet schools in Charleston County are created equal.

Academic Magnet, the elite, competitive countywide magnet in North Charleston, was rated as the country’s top high school in April, according to U.S. News & World Report. Earlier this month, Newsweek recognized it as one of the nation's top 30 STEM high schools.

The school has used a thorough application process to screen potential students, who are scored using a 15-point rubric that incorporates a student’s GPA, standardized test scores, teacher recommendations and a writing sample.

Students who score between 13 and 15 points are ranked by score and accepted, starting with those who scored the highest.

“It’s definitely, from an academic standpoint, the toughest to get into,” Darby said.

The sheer number of students who apply to Academic Magnet also poses a challenge for hopeful attendees. This year, the school accepted 185 students for the ninth grade and still had a waiting list of about 70.

“When it comes to the interest level or the level of competitiveness is to get in, statistically, it is harder to get into Academic Magnet,” said Andy Pruitt, a district spokesman.

The district’s policy change, which passed its first reading earlier this month, could come up for a second, final vote on Dec. 16 — the same day board members are set to vote on a proposal to change the entrance criteria and acceptance process at Academic Magnet.

That proposal, if passed, would offer 30 percent of Academic Magnet's open seats to students who meet entrance requirements and attend a Charleston County middle school with a poverty index of 80 percent or higher.

If there aren’t enough applicants from such schools who meet entrance requirements and want to attend, any remaining seats would be put back into the general lottery application pool, said Natalie Ham, the district’s attorney.

Darby doesn’t anticipate that recruiting enough students from high-poverty schools that meet the entrance criteria for Academic Magnet will be a problem, given other recent efforts designed to better prepare underrepresented students at Academic Magnet.

“I don't think it's going to necessarily be easy right away, but I think it's something that we're already working on so that we can have kids who want to go and are prepared to go,” she said, citing a grant the school received last year from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation to help prepare high-achieving middle schoolers from low- to mid-income homes.

So far, both the policy change and the proposal to modify Academic Magnet's entrance criteria have been well-received by most board members. The board voted unanimously to give initial approval to the revised policy on Nov. 11. Board member Kevin Hollinshead was absent.

Hollinshead said he’ll likely vote in favor of the proposal, but he’s not convinced that updating the policy at magnet schools will fix a larger problem of inequity in high-poverty schools.

“I have not heard the regular people in my community saying they want access to that school. The regular people in my community said they want their schools improved,” he said. “They want their children to get the best education in their community. That’s how it is. I have not seen people knocking down doors to get in there.”

Like Academic Magnet, Charleston School of the Arts uses a rigorous application to screen potential students, who major in subjects such as music, creative writing or visual arts.

"Those parents pay an exorbitant amount of money, they know what the test is going into School of the Arts, so they practice that instrument or script they want to do in order to get accepted. The common people can’t put those type of resources into it," Hollinshead said. "That’s why they need it in their neighborhood schools."

The proposed changes to magnet schools already have raised a red flag for Charleston-based lawyer and S.C. Board of Education member Larry Kobrovsky.

According to the school district's own policies, it “may not use race to admit or deny admission to any magnet school or magnet program or to favor admission to any student on the basis of race.”

Kobrovsky said the way the proposals are shaped is indirectly based on race and ethnicity since many high-poverty schools in Charleston County also have a high percentage of minority students.

“In America, we're all individuals under the law. You can't weigh people as racial statistics; you treat people as individuals," he said, emphasizing that his motivation is not to restrict access to magnet schools, but to bolster performance at all schools.

Kobrovsky said he wants to avoid a lawsuit but has been approached by several people concerned about the possible changes.

Ham declined to comment on Kobrovsky's concerns but added, "I would not, in my capacity as general counsel for the district, advise the board to move forward with this, if I thought that it was illegal."

For 2020-21, middle schools with a poverty index greater than 80 percent include Simmons, Pinckney, Morningside, Northwoods, Baptist Hill, Military Magnet, St. James-Santee, Charleston Development Academy, Jerry Zucker and Deer Park.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 16, when board members are expected to take final votes on a handful of controversial changes.