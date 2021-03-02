Charleston County schools failed to communicate with Spanish-speaking parents, DOJ says

A federal investigation found Charleston County schools often failed to use qualified interpreters to communicate with Spanish-speaking parents and guardians, even when their need for an interpreter was documented or otherwise evident.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina announced March 2 the office and the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division had reached a settlement agreement with the Charleston County School District to resolve an investigation into complaints that the school district failed to communicate essential information to thousands of Spanish-speaking, limited English proficient parents.
The probe also confirmed the school district did not consistently translate essential written information into Spanish or explain options on important decisions about school programs and services with parents in a language they understood.
Under the agreement, the school district will be required to use qualified interpreters and translators at each of the district’s 80 schools and programs to communicate with parents about essential matters and "cease relying on family members, untrained staff, and students for such purposes."
Empowering parents and guardians with essential information needed to participate in their children's education is critical to students' success, said Pamela Karlan, principal deputy assistant attorney general of the Civil Rights Division.
"We must continue the work to ensure that all parents have this opportunity, regardless of national origin or English proficiency,” Karlan said.
The school district cooperated with the investigation, federal authorities said.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office looks forward to continue working with the school district, as it strives to be a model for other districts in providing full and equal access to information," said acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart.
The announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office did not detail what essential information was not properly relayed to parents and guardians.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.