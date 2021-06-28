Charleston County school officials present plan for federal aid; board OKs tax increase

Results from more than 4,000 responses to a community survey asking how the Charleston County School District should use millions in federal COVID-19 aid show that parents want to see progress.

At a board meeting June 28, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait presented the results from the survey, which was sent to families on June 17. The survey will inform the district's plan for around $163.1 million in federal aid in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board also gave final approval to the district's 2022 budget. Some Charleston County property owners will see a tax increase.

The federal money is the last in a round of three packages sent from the federal government. In total the district is receiving $249 million, but the survey will only influence how the district uses the $163.1 million from the third package.

The rest of the money was used to fund new air filters, plexiglass barriers, personal protective equipment and other pandemic-related measures at the beginning of the year. A majority of that money will also be used to fund initiatives to address learning loss due to the pandemic.

Postlewait said the survey provided the district with six main areas to focus on when planning for the third package of funding. Those areas include:

Mental health services and support

Activities to address needs of low-incomes students and impacted subgroups

Addressing learning loss among students

Summer learning and supplemental afterschool

Educational technology for students

Indoor air quality in schools

Involving the community

Postlewait said the district will be asking for further community input in a number of ways. The district will post the six areas of focus and ask for feedback from families and the community.

District officials will also be calling around 480 phone numbers connected to families in high-poverty schools. Postlewait said the goal is to hear what families of the district's most vulnerable students need.

The district will also host a variety of community meetings and events throughout the summer. When all of that input is collected, the district will be developing proposals for the money, which the board will vote on Aug. 23, the day before the final plan has to be sent to the federal government.

Even with the district's outlined plan for how it will involve community input, some board members expressed concerns about the challenge of getting all the feedback the district needs in the 56 days remaining before the Aug. 24 deadline.

"That's a little bit of time to make a lot of heavy decisions among 50,000 parents," board member Cindy Bohn Coats said.

Board member Kristen French suggested that the district develop an accountability committee to ensure the money isn't mismanaged. Postlewait said the district hasn't yet thought about how it will keep itself accountable for the money, but it's on the to-do list.

The weight of the potential impact of the money and the district's responsibility to use it quickly and efficiently is not lost on Postlewait or her team.

"I don't think it's possible to add to our stress level," she said.

Budget changes

At the meeting, the board also voted 8-1 in final approval a $618.3 million 2022 general operating budget, which covers salaries, materials, learning services, reserves and payments to charter and private schools.

The money in the budget does not include the federal COVID-19 aid.

The budget is a $4.9 million increase from the initial 2022 budget the board approved on May 24 and a $32.3 million increase from the 2021 budget. The updated budget also includes a greater tax increase — about 3 percent in total — for some property owners in the county.

The tax increase means people who own a property that they don't live in worth $100,000 would be taxed $30.60. Under the original proposed budget, that property owner would pay $20.40.

Business owners with property assessed at $500,000 would pay $153 as opposed to the $102 that property owners would pay under the original budget. And a person who owns a car $20,000 would pay $6.12 opposed to $4.08 under the original budget.

People who live in their homes rather than renting them out won't see an increase to their taxes. In total the increase to taxes means $15 million of added revenue for the district.

Chief Financial Officer Don Kennedy said the increase in revenue helps cover the district's plan to increase teacher pay. The money covers a $1,000 increase to all teacher salaries and a 1.2 percent cost-of-living adjustment.

The money also covers a plan to allow teachers with 26 years experience to receive an annual "step" raise. Currently, the district allows "step increases," which take into account degree-level and experience to determine teacher pay, through a teacher's 25th year. Next year, teachers going into the 26th year will also receive a salary increase.

Over the next four years, the district hopes to increase that step maximum to 30 years. The district also plans to get non-teaching staff up to 100 percent of market value by 2026 through a similar phased approach.

Coats was the only board member to vote against the budget.