Charleston County School District to host in-person graduation ceremonies

Throughout the pandemic, Charleston County School District parents said one thing has been lacking from the student experience: normalcy.

“My son always says his senior year was stolen,” said Georgia Gruber, whose son Luca attends James Island Charter High School.

Gruber hopes her son and his classmates will finally get a sense of the normal high school experience at their in-person graduation ceremony on June 18. The district announced this week that all high school graduations will be held in person in June.

The announcement comes as a school year unlike most nears its end. While some students have been in person five days a week, others have spent all of that time learning virtually. For high school seniors, the pandemic meant losing out on many of the activities they looked forward to throughout their time at school.

“There’s a lightness in their eyes and their spirit that doesn’t exist that we saw in the past few years,” Gruber said. “Even with growing up, troubles and studying, there’s a spark in our children that doesn’t exist. I hope it comes back.”

While they can’t make up for a stressful year, in-person graduations mean the students will be able to experience a tradition that many take for granted, said Steve Larson, principal at St. Johns High School on Johns Island.

“Graduation isn’t just a celebration for what you’ve done in the past 12 years, it’s now more, in my mind, a rite of passage,” Larson said. “You have earned the right to experience this ceremony.”

In Larson's opinion, the class of 2021 deserves recognition for more than just completing high school, as those students did it in a time rife with challenges. In addition to having to adapt to online classes and cancellations, the senior class went without supports that often come with school. They were forced to self-discipline and find ways to push through, knowing that favored traditions like pep rallies and school dances wouldn't happen, Larson said.

"They've had to endure a less than optimal learning environment. They did it," he said. "They did something monumental."

Specific details on the ceremonies at the 15 high schools in the district are still sparse. While officials have outlined dates, times and locations, plans on capacity and COVID-19 restrictions are still being ironed out.

Larson is hopeful South Carolina’s capacity restrictions will allow each student to bring more than two guests to the ceremony. However, capacity will depend on what the restrictions look like in June, he said.

Last July, the district graduated students at 15 schools through a variety of modified in-person ceremonies. At St. John’s High School, the graduates were split up into two groups and each had two guests attending. This year, Larson is confident the school will be able to hold one ceremony for all graduates.

“We agonized over it last year and we were able to make it happen,” he said. “This year, with that experience, we’re able to amplify the experience so that we can recapture everything that was missing in last year’s ceremony.”

While Gruber and parents like her are excited at the thought of an in-person ceremony, they are tempering their expectations.

Kelly Smoak, whose son Preston also attends James Island Charter High, hopes enough people will have received the COVID-19 vaccine by June to allow for students to invite as many people as they want to the ceremonies.

“I hope it’s more of an opportunity for celebration,” Smoak said. “I would like to think that by June everybody that chooses to attend should be able to.”