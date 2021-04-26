Charleston County School District optimistic program will help 14 low-performing schools

Over a year since the Charleston County School Board approved a program to improve its lowest-performing schools, district officials are optimistic it will succeed.

At the April 26 board meeting, Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher and members of her staff presented on the district's acceleration schools program, which aims to help 14 schools catch up to the rest of the district.

"All departments have been incredibly responsive, even during COVID, in trying to prioritize what (acceleration schools) need," Belcher said. "It's not a punishment to be an acceleration school. ... It's on us to do more as a system for those schools' success."

At least one of those schools is starting to see the benefits of the program.

Morningside Middle School Principal Michael White said the rate of discipline at the school has dropped from 5.2 percent in 2019 to 1.2 percent in the current school year. White added that the number of students who were failing one or more classes last quarter dropped by 25 percent in the fourth quarter.

"At Morningside, we have a saying that we are going to be bridges to an oasis of opportunity and prosperity for our scholars and their families," White said. "We believe we're doing that."

In addition to Morningside, the list of acceleration schools includes North Charleston, Chicora, Mary Ford, Hunley Park, Memminger, Sanders-Clyde, Pepperhill, Stono Park, Mitchell and W.B. Goodwin elementary schools, Simmons-Pinckney Middle School and North Charleston and Burke high schools.

The program came about after the district had the highest number of low-performing schools in the state in 2018. Eleven of the schools reported poverty rates at 90 percent or higher in 2018 and 2019, according to the district's website. They all reported unsatisfactory ratings from the S.C. Department of Education and met metrics to be considered low performing.

The school board approved the program in 2019, allowing for the schools to have more flexibility through a waiver process and creating changes to school leadership.

School leaders are able to obtain a waiver from the state for teacher certification requirements, curriculum regulations, educator evaluation processes and the length of school days, weeks and years. Some of the schools, including Morningside, are also partnering with the University of Virginia to establish a number of initiatives in the beginning years of the program.

The university acts as a consultant for school leaders. Through the partnership, the leaders receive guidance on how to recruit and retain teachers, provide high-quality curriculum and create a supportive climate and culture.

The school leaders meet with consultants from the university on a regular basis to help guide them through the initial years of the program. One of the suggestions from the university was to have regular meetings with teachers for input into the initiatives, White said.

The principal regularly meets with his teachers to hear their feedback on what the school should be doing to improve outcomes.

"They look at data and they define what went on well at Morningside, and they problem-solve versus me telling them what needs to be done," White said.

While the district seems optimistic about the impact of the program on the acceleration schools, it has not yet been able to see the success of the program reflected in districtwide data. Belcher said the district will know how the schools progressed after state assessments in the spring.

The district was unable to gather data on the program in 2020 because state assessments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because the district does not have updated data, the list of acceleration schools will remain the same going into the 2021-22 school year, Belcher said. However, the district has the flexibility to add more acceleration schools in the future as needed.

Board members shared some concerns about what happens after the schools are no longer considered low performing and asked that the district officials keep that in mind.

"A lot of the supports that we give to acceleration schools ... those supports get cut off as soon as they're not failing anymore," Kristen French said.