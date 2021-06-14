Charleston County school board names North Charleston High as 'school of innovation'

NORTH CHARLESTON — Efforts to improve student engagement, teacher retention and provide wraparound services at North Charleston High School officially got the approval of the Charleston County School Board on June 14.

The board voted to designate the high school as a "school of innovation," a distinction that allows Principal Henry Darby and his staff to apply for a waiver to hire educators that don't have a teacher certification. The waiver is included in the school's plan to improve student outcomes, called the North Charleston High School Initiative. That plan was first approved by the board at a meeting on March 22.

The goal of the plan is to give the school the tools it needs to fully support its students, over 90 percent of whom live in poverty. The S.C. Department of Education allows public schools that are not considered "schools of innovation" to apply for waivers from its policy to achieve goals like the ones outlined in the North Charleston initiative.

A waiver from the state's policy that all teachers must have a South Carolina teaching certification can only be given to a "school of innovation" or a charter school, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said. That rule was included in the state's most recent "Schools of Innovation" law, which was signed by Gov. Henry McMaster on April 23.

Typical innovation schools, such as the Meeting Street Schools at Brentwood and Burns, are able to operate with an independent budget from the district. North Charleston High School doesn't plan to do that, Postlewait said.

"The school is willing to stay under the district's authority for the financial expenditures," she said. "They simply want this waiver at this point."

School officials have outlined three goals as part of the North Charleston High School Initiative: recruit, retain and support talent; engage students and their families; and enlist partners. Taken together, the district hopes these goals will improve 60 percent of measured outcomes, such as student testing scores, graduation rates, college acceptance and honors classes enrollment, within three years.

The school will be applying for three different waivers from the state in order to accomplish its goals. One of those would allow the district to hire educators who don't have a teacher certification. The goal of that waiver is to allow the school to hire teachers that are experts in their field but are kept from teaching because of a lack of a certificate.

"There comes a time when teacher certification, in some aspects, limits the efficacy of student achievement," Darby said at a March 8 presentation on the initiative.

The waiver allows the school to hire local experts in different subjects to teach students if they don't have the certificate. That could mean a Trident Technical College professor, industry professional or any other qualified person who doesn't have a teaching certification would be able to fill teaching gaps at the school, Darby said.

The school also applied for and received waivers in regards to instructional time and flexible scheduling.

Under those waivers, the school is able to have students remain in a course for as long as they need to master the curriculum, Darby said. It also allows students who have to work jobs or take care of siblings flexibility based on their schedules.

As it stands, students who miss more than five days of a class will fail that course regardless of their grade.

"I have students who are babysitters in the family. I have students who have to help their parents," Darby said.

The waivers allow those students to take two to three extra weeks of a class if needed or get credit for internships or work they do outside of school, he said.

The initiative also includes plans for the school to partner with colleges and universities to recruit teacher talent, partner with outside organizations to provide wraparound services and create more engagement opportunities with families.

The initiative has received widespread approval from board members who hope it can help the school catch up to others in the district.

"There's some awesome things that could come out of this designation," board member Courtney Waters said at the June 14 meeting. "I'd love for us to look for opportunities to provide even further enrichment of the school."