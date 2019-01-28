The Charleston County School District could make major changes to its school choice process tonight.
Some of the proposed changes would apply to the hyper-competitive admissions processes at schools like Buist Academy, Academic Magnet High and the School of the Arts.
Board members could decide to create a second campus for schools with “entrance criteria and long waiting lists of qualified applicants.” The proposal does not set a timeline for when such second campuses would open.
For schools that require a standardized test for admission, the board could also lower the threshold for admission to allow students who scored at the 65th percentile or above. Currently, Academic Magnet turns away students with near-perfect test scores, admitting only the very highest performers (a handful of other students have been admitted via a pilot program that offers acceptance to the top two graduates of each middle school).
Another proposal would “ensure all eligible students receive transportation as needed," including district-wide charter schools.
The board's discussion follows a report last year by Clemson researchers, who spent six months studying how Charleston County could improve the diversity in its public schools.
Earlier this month, the county announced it would delay the start of its school choice process for at least a few weeks. The delay will enable the district to alter the process, pending whatever the School Board might decide tonight.
These and other policy proposals are on the agenda for tonight's meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. in the Burke High School media center (244 President St., Charleston). The complete agenda is available on the Charleston County School District website.