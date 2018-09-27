Two years ago, Charleston County attracted one of the nation's top librarians to head its growing network of public libraries, but Executive Director Nicolle Davies announced she will be leaving Dec. 1.
Davies was hired to run the Charleston County Library System in 2016 — shortly after the Library Journal had named her its librarian of the year.
"This is a dream job," Davies said in a statement, "but I have unforeseen family responsibilities that make it necessary for our family to return to Colorado.”
Davies informed the library’s board of trustees Tuesday, and Chairman Andy Brack called her decision "sad news for the board, staff and people of Charleston County because Nicolle is the best library director in the country.”
She energized a library system in the middle of voter-backed expansion and renovation of many of its 16 sites. Under her watch, the system did away with late fees on overdue books and promoted a culture of customer service, including an improved website and librarians who roam the floor to offer help.
Her resignation will be effective Dec. 1, and Brack said the county will embark on another national search in the coming weeks.