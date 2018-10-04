Police responded Thursday morning to the Charleston County Public Library branch on Calhoun Street after staff there told authorities they received an email threatening a shooting.
Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said an email was sent to the library system's administrative email, which encompasses all branch locations.
A specific branch was not stated in the threat, he said.
In response an increased police presence was raised at branch locations.
A library spokeswoman said the Mount Pleasant, McClellanville and Village branches were closed as a precaution.
No arrests had been announced as of Thursday but the library spokesman said police had notified staff there was no longer a credible threat.
Operations of all three branches will resume as usual Friday.