The main branch Charleston County Public Library. Staff/file

Police were on scene Thursday morning at the Charleston County Public Library's main branch on Calhoun Street after staff told authorities they received an email threatening a shooting.

Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said the email was sent to the library system's administrative address, which encompasses all branch locations. A specific branch was not stated in the threat, he said. In response, he said there would be an increased police presence at branch's Charleston locations.

A library spokeswoman also said that the following branches were closed Thursday as a cautionary measure: Mount Pleasant, McClellanville and Village.

Police responded to the main branch at 68 Calhoun St. shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

