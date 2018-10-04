Police were on scene Thursday morning at the Charleston County Public Library's main branch on Calhoun Street after staff told authorities they received an email threatening a shooting.
Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said the email was sent to the library system's administrative address, which encompasses all branch locations. A specific branch was not stated in the threat, he said. In response, he said there would be an increased police presence at branch's Charleston locations.
A library spokeswoman also said that the following branches were closed Thursday as a cautionary measure: Mount Pleasant, McClellanville and Village.
Police responded to the main branch at 68 Calhoun St. shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.