Charleston County prepared to take properties to build the Palmetto Commerce Interchange

NORTH CHARLESTON — Charleston County is prepared to take properties to build a new interstate interchange, but officials hope to instead reach reasonable agreements with land owners.

Charleston County Council authorized use of eminent domain for its $46.3 million Palmetto Commerce Interchange project at its Feb. 2 council meeting. The interchange will provide access to Interstate 26 between University Boulevard and Ashley Phosphate Road, freeing up congestion along Palmetto Commerce Parkway and other corridors in the area.

The decision wasn't for a specific case but rather a blanket approval that gives the county authority to employ the law if needed.

“Right now we're in the right-of-way acquisition process," said county spokeswoman Kelsey Barlow. "We don’t know that eminent domain is going to be necessary at this point.”

The county said it is sensitive to the rights of property owners being impacted by the project, and has directed staff to exercise "all due care" when negotiating with owners. The county plans to take legal action only if the county and land owners can't agree on a price.

"If we are unable to agree on a settlement, then the county will ask our attorney to legally file to condemn the property to construct the project," said Mackenzie Kelley, the county's construction project manager for the PCI project.

The county said exercising the government's right to obtain properties for the interchange wouldn't be an initial option.

“It's always a last resort for us," Barlow said.

The county does not know how much money it will need to acquire properties since the impacted parcels are currently being appraised. The project is being paid for through a bond and transportation sales tax funds.

Four homes within the Deerhaven Mobile Home Park will be displaced. Residents are entitled to compensation for the relocation. Ten total properties will be impacted by the project.

The county wants to obtain some property belonging to Gospel Light Baptist Church off Salamander Road to create a shared use path as part of the interchange project. The path would serve a dual purpose as an improved maintenance access point for the nearby storm water canal and as a pathway for bikers and pedestrians.

Lou Baker with Gospel Light Baptist said the church was made an offer for the property, but the church hasn't yet accepted the proposal. Baker wouldn't say how much money the church was offered for the land, but he said the church felt the county's offer was too low to cover all associated projects, such as the installation of a fence between the new path and the church, Baker said. The church hopes to renegotiate.

"The money offered to facilitate the changes is not acceptable," Baker said.

Baker also said there are safety concerns. The bike pathway would go over the interstate and end at Salamander Road, where there are no sidewalks. The path would lead cyclists into the road, where drivers often speed, Baker said.

There is also no stop sign that could help keep drivers on Salamander Road from hitting incoming bike riders, said Baker, who's also president of the Deer Park Neighborhood Council.

“There's not a doubt in my mind someone is getting killed," Baker said.

County Councilwoman Anna Johnson was the only one to vote against the project. She said she would rather the council have the opportunity to decide eminent domain matters with the interchange project on a case-by-case basis, rather than agreeing to a blanket approval.

“I did not want to participate in going directly into trying to take the people’s property," Johnson said.

The interchange will provide commuters on Palmetto Commerce Parkway with direct access to the interstate. The goal is for the interchange to be a relief valve that could help free up the parkway and Ashley Phosphate Road, both of which are often congested during rush hour as people look to access I-26.

The county hopes to begin construction this summer and complete the project in February 2024.