Nearly 3,000 SCE&G Charleston County customers were without power late Wednesday morning, according to data relayed from outage maps.
The electrical company said that the outages, which were reported around 10:30 a.m., were the result of a squirrel coming into contact with an apparatus at the Meeting Street equipment station downtown, Paul Fischer, an SCE&G spokesman said, adding that the bulk of the outages were experienced at locations on the peninsula.
Power to the vast majority of location experiencing outages had been restored as of 12:30 p.m.
A spokesman for the company said that crews had been made aware of the outages and that repairs were in process.