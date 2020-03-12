Charleston County plans to force business owners out to make way for social services hub

Charleston County is forcing several business owners to sell their properties as the government looks to make way for a social services campus in North Charleston.

County Council voted Tuesday to use eminent domain to take four private properties on Rivers Avenue for public use in exchange for payment.

One is owned by an affiliate of Greenville-based Spinx, and another two parcels are owned by attorney Bill Green, who operates the Green Law Firm. The fourth property is used by Auto Sound Specialists.

Green, recognizable from his many TV ads, was stunned upon hearing about the county's decision. He said county officials visited his office weeks ago to discuss possibly purchasing the property, but they didn't mention the possibility of forcibly taking the land.

“Honestly, I’m surprised we go from a casual conversation to eminent domain," he said. "That catches me a little off guard.”

The county said the parcels would be impacted by improvements to complete the social services campus, which would include a 170,000-square-foot building consolidating several county social and health services, a new bus transit hub, police substation, and a library.

The county said its in residents' best interest to acquire the private properties in order to complete the campus, which officials said should be established to provide for the general welfare, public good and social service needs of the community.

Planners want to install a bus route on Rivers Avenue running through North Charleston to the Charleston peninsula.

The social services campus would also be across from the former Naval Hospital building, which a developer proposes to redevelop into about 305 residential units.

Councilman Teddie Pryor wouldn't discuss in detail the county's decision to exercise the governmental right, citing it as a legal matter that will be decided in court.

Eminent domain cases often go to court, where parties can spend years haggling over the price of a property.

But Pryor, who voted in favor of the resolution, said the county is looking out for residents' best interests.

“You can't put a price tag on health care," he said.

Councilman Dickie Schweers, who cast the lone dissenting vote, said he's against eminent domain except in "extreme cases," such as when building a new roadway.

He said county officials met with the property owners, but the owners didn't show any willingness to accept what the believed to be fair market value for the sites.

The councilman said he can't blame owners who'd rather hold on to the parcels as investment property. Plans to redevelop the former Navy hospital, install the bus rapid transit system, and build the social services center have added value to the area, he said.

"All of that stuff is a developer’s paradise," Schweers said.

All of the proposed changes are for an area known as North Charleston's south end, which has long seen blight and where hopes for new development have repeatedly been crushed.

Plans to develop the old hospital into a hub for social services failed years ago, and the county became the owner of the structure when it paid $33 million to settle a lawsuit over the failed plan.

North Charleston bought the Spinx parcel, located on the former site for the Shipwatch Square Shopping Center, in 2011. After long attempting to attract a grocery store to the site, the city sold the property to its current owners.

Now, Charleston County is looking to buy the property back at what may be a higher price than what North Charleston paid for it years ago.

Scheers acknowledged the county's past failures.

“I think the Naval Hospital is synonymous with clumsy government," he said. "We and others have fumbled the ball multiple times on this.”

Greg Minton, a vice president with the organization, said Wednesday Spinx had not yet heard of Charleston County's plans to take the land. Officials recently met with Spinx to discuss a possible arrangement that would have the organization consider placing the gas station at a site farther south.

Green, who opened his Rivers Avenue office more than 20 years ago, said he doesn't want to stand in the county's way of offering services. But he said he wants an offer with a price that reflects incoming development to the city's south end.

“I’ve been here over 20 years and invested in it when it was in a blighted condition," Green said. "Now that development is coming, it seems fair I realize that development price.”