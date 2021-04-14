Charleston County plans incentives for affordable housing, eyes another referendum

Charleston County is working on significant changes to land-use regulations aimed at encouraging more affordable housing, including allowing multifamily homes in some areas where only single-family homes are now permitted.

More density, more accessory dwellings, more duplexes and townhomes and bonuses for building affordable homes are all on the table this year.

“We are also proposing to reduce our parking requirements, to free up land," Andrea Melocik, deputy director of Zoning and Planning for Charleston County, told County Council members in an April 13 presentation.

Together, the proposed changes would allow for more housing, and more of the housing that tends to be most affordable — duplexes, triplexes and more of the small second homes known as "accessory dwellings" that share a property with a primary home.

County officials will consider the changes this summer.

They are just the sort of regulatory changes some speakers advocated in a March Charleston Trident Association of Realtors online planning summit.

John Hunt, chief analyst and principal of MarketNsight, spoke at the summit about the need for "missing middle" housing, which consists of the more affordable homes under 2,000 square feet that both first-time buyers and retirees are looking for, but have trouble finding.

“It’s single-family (houses) and apartments, and nothing in the middle," he said. "All the cool stuff we used to build in this country … we just skip over it."

Hunt said housing regulations driven by bigotry created zoning rules that are common today, which make it harder to build the sort of multifamily homes that are still found in older communities, including the Charleston peninsula.

“The thing about missing middle is, it creates high density that doesn’t look like high density," he said. “This mix of density used to be how we lived."

Under the county's proposed changes, duplexes, townhouses, triplexes and fourplexes would be allowed in single-family zoning districts throughout the county's designated urban and suburban areas. The Planning Commission signed off on that concept in March.

What the county isn't proposing, for now, is dedicating any funding to affordable-housing efforts.

Councilman Rob Wehrman called for the county to set aside $8 million for a future affordable housing effort but was outvoted at the April 13 meeting.

“I don’t think we should put all our hopes on land planning and regulations," he said. "I have to say, I don’t think there’s any argument for not at least starting to put aside some funds for this."

Some council members take the position that, because voters narrowly rejected a tax referendum to fund affordable housing in 2020, they sent the county a message to not spend money on affordable housing.

“I think it’s an end-run around the referendum, which said no," said Councilman Dickie Schweers, referring to Wehrman's proposal.

“I want you all to keep that in mind, on council," said Councilwoman Anna Johnson. "We got a message.”

Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said in the coming months council will review the latest budget and will also get details about significant federal funding the county will receive, and that's the time to talk about funding affordable housing.

While the county considers land-use rule changes that would apply in unincorporated areas — not in cities or towns within Charleston County — officials are also looking ahead to 2022, when voters will likely be asked again if they will support a tax to develop affordable housing.

In 2020, voters narrowly rejected a referendum that called for a modest property tax, about $24 yearly on a $300,000 home, to raise an estimated $8 million a year for affordable housing.

Referendum opponents claimed just over half the 199,468 votes cast.

County Council members could decide to fund affordable housing efforts without a referendum, but most have been loath to do so.

At the April 13 meeting a Charleston County Council housing committee agreed that the county should advertise for a consultant to help with affordable housing efforts. Some council members argued there was no need for a consultant, because multiple studies and reports have looked at the same problem.