Charleston County Parks will sell portions of Folly Pier as souvenirs

FOLLY BEACH — Nostalgia lovers now have the opportunity to take home a piece of the iconic fishing pier that closed earlier this month.

Charleston County Parks is selling the pier's fishing stands and piling pieces, but other portions of the wood may not be salvageable.

Sarah Reynolds, spokeswoman for the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, said the organization has already sold the 15 benches that were once on the pier and more than 40 fishing stands.

There are 30 stands left for sale.

In the spring, the PRC will also begin selling slices of the pier's pilings. Many of them will include distinctive patterns from marine borers.

The piling pieces will be cylindrical slabs, or cross sections, of the pile. The diameter for each piece will likely vary and be less than 10 inches thick.

People who are interested in owning a piece of the pier can complete an interest form online at www.ccprc.com.

"Currently, over 300 people have filled out the form," Reynolds said. "All proceeds from the sale of piling slices, benches and fishing stands will benefit the Charleston County Parks Foundation."

Reynolds said the benches sold for $350 each. Fishing stands are $60 each; prices haven't been determined for the piling pieces.

The PRC is working with the construction team to determine inventory and timing. Those who fill out the interest form will be notified when the items become available for sale.

Mickey O'Rourke, project manager for Cape Romain Contractors, said there has been some interest in the lumber planks from the pier. But in reality, the wood will not come out in a salvageable state, he said. Cape Romain Contractors is the construction group for the replacement project.

"The wood needs to be busted up to fit into dumpsters," O'Rourke said in a statement. "The amount of time and labor to produce salvageable material is not realistic. The ultimate goal is to finish the project on time so the public may enjoy the new pier."

Heavy damage by shipworms prompted the closure of the Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier. A 1,039-foot replacement is scheduled to open in spring 2023 at a cost of $14 million.

The deck area behind the Pier 101 restaurant is slated to reopen in the spring of 2021. This will include the businesses and amenities there. All other parts will remain closed to the public until 2023.