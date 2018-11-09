Parents at one of South Carolina's top public high schools say a poorly executed chemistry lab experiment exposed their children to toxic mercury fumes.
On the morning of Oct. 24, some of the 13 students in an Advanced Placement Chemistry class at Academic Magnet High School in Charleston County applied heat to mercury oxide as part of an experiment. The powdery substance can be absorbed through the skin or by inhalation, and heating it above 500 degrees Celsius can produce highly toxic mercury fumes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Parents are by now accustomed to robo-calls and notifications from the Charleston County School District, including when schools go on lockdown due to crimes in the general vicinity of campus. But one Academic Magnet parent, Antonia Gourdie, said she didn't hear about the botched science experiment until her son came home from school that day.
According to Gourdie, the teacher handed students a bottle of mercury oxide without proper hazard labels and did not require them to turn on a ventilation hood while conducting the experiment. She said that, according to her son, a window was left open during the experiment and wind blew some of the powder off of the lab table. She said she remains uncertain of how they disposed of the powder.
Later in the day, Gourdie said the teacher pulled students from other classes to check on them, but neither the teacher nor district officials explained the situation until parents started asking questions. The teacher was absent from the classroom for a few days but has since returned, she said.
"It's the usual story of CCSD brushing it under the carpet hoping that nobody kicks up a fuss," Gourdie said.
In a written statement to The Post and Courier on Friday, district spokesman Andy Pruitt wrote that the teacher "cleaned up related materials and turned on vent hoods." He wrote that Poison Control was immediately contacted after the incident and the district hired S&ME Inc. to conduct a mercury vapor test in the room on Oct. 26.
After an industrial hygienist found no indication of contamination, Pruitt said, students returned to the classroom Oct. 30.
"This was a student-led science experiment being presented by the student to a small group of peers. Based on environmental inspections, reports, and consults ... the District does not have reason to believe students were in imminent danger," Pruitt wrote Friday.
Short-term exposure to mercury oxide can cause irritation to the eyes, skin and respiratory tract, according to the CDC. Long-term or repeated exposure can impair the kidneys. Inhalation of mercury vapor can cause nausea, shortness of breath and vision problems.