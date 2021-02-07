Charleston County paid new federal judge $216,000, raising ethics questions

Charleston County's attorney, Joe Dawson, was among the highest-paid local government employees in South Carolina, earning $432,000 a year. His pay dropped nearly in half when he become a federal judge in December.

A previously undisclosed agreement with Charleston County will make up the difference this year.

Days before his Senate confirmation hearing for a U.S. District Court seat, Dawson signed a document with the county in which he agreed to provide insight and institutional knowledge for the next 12 months in exchange for $216,000.

Efforts to reach Dawson by phone, email, a message with his court clerk and through Charleston County were unsuccessful.

Several professors of law specializing in ethics said Dawson's deal with Charleston County raises significant questions. Under the Code of Conduct for United States Judges, federal judges are not allowed to practice law or provide legal services.

The lump-sum payment was made on Dec. 21, and nearly matches Dawson's $218,600 annual pay as a federal judge. The payment was made days after the U.S. Senate confirmed him for a lifetime appointment to the District Court, and he now works at the federal courthouse in Greenville.

The deal also calls for Dawson to be paid 1.5 percent of any amount the county recovers as a plaintiff in national litigation over opioid pharmaceuticals. He was one of seven lead attorneys on the case for the county.

The agreement marked the second time in less than a year that Charleston County paid more than $200,000 to an employee leaving the county — with no clear explanation — or with conflicting explanations. The agreement with Dawson, and an earlier one with former county Administrator Jennifer Miller, were obtained by The Post and Courier through the Freedom of Information Act.

Dawson did not disclose the Charleston County arrangement on his federal judicial questionnaire, which was submitted to the Senate prior to the agreement being signed. The questionnaire, posted on the Senate Judiciary Committee's website, had not been amended as of Feb. 5.

John Freeman, professor emeritus at University of South Carolina School of Law, authored the "Ethics Watch" column for South Carolina Lawyer for 19 years. He noted that the county agreement calls for Dawson to provide knowledge and insight "or" non-legal advice.

“I’m sure the county knows what it’s doing with its money when they agree to pay him more than $200,000, but I’m not sure what he can provide to them other than legal advice," Freeman said. “'Insight' is what you have to offer as a lawyer.”

Depending which County Council member was asked, the deal was a consulting contract, or a thank-you gift for decades of service. Despite the conflicting answers, the agreement clearly states that Dawson will provide services to the county for 12 months as an independent contractor.

“Maybe some people took it the wrong way and might be confused," Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said. “My recollection is that it was a severance agreement.”

“It’s not a contract," he said. "He can’t do any work for us, because he’s a federal judge."

Severance agreements customarily involve people whose employment has been terminated, not those who leave voluntarily, unless they had contracts that called for such a payment. Dawson had no such contract, county officials said.

There was no vote of County Council to approve the payment and no council member interviewed by The Post and Courier could recall who negotiated the deal or the size of the payment. But none objected.

“The idea we had was to have him kind of on retainer, I guess," said Councilman Dickie Schweers.

“He’s a federal judge, so it (the agreement) was carefully crafted, but we needed the ability to reach out to him over the next year," Schweers said. "He has insight we believe we need on a number of key cases."

Dawson was the county's lead attorney for 20 years.

“I know there was some talk about doing something for him because he was so wonderful and loyal to the county," said Elliott Summey, who was chairman of County Council at the time the agreement was signed by Dawson on Dec 7. "Where that ended up, I don’t know."

The agreement states that, in exchange for the $216,000, Dawson "agrees to provide the county his institutional and historical knowledge and insight on proceedings related to services performed or required to be performed, or non-legal advice on matters where he possesses pertinent knowledge for twelve months from the date of his separation."

Ethics questions raised

Several law school professors who specialize in ethics found the agreement troublesome.

One problem, said University of Pittsburgh law Professor Arthur D. Hellman, a national expert on ethics in the legal profession, is that "it looks like he is providing something very similar to legal services and being compensated for that work."

"You can’t have dual loyalties," he said. “Upon taking the oath, a judge is to serve the law and the law alone."

University of South Carolina School of Law Professor Emeritus Gregory Adams writes a column, "The Ethical Lawyer," for the Bulletin of the South Carolina Association for Justice. After reading Charleston County's agreement with Dawson, he said it "unquestionably calls on him to practice law."

"I don't know how you separate historical and institutional knowledge from legal knowledge," he said.

Among four legal experts interviewed, only Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University and author of "Regulation of Lawyers: Problems of Law and Ethics," saw no issues with the county agreement, though he said the word "insight" should have been omitted.

"He seems to have institutional memory the county may need," said Gillers. "That's not surprising, nor is it surprising that he is being compensated in advance for his time."

The county's agreement does not specify how much time Dawson will spend providing various knowledge and insight in exchange for the $216,000.

Councilman Herb Sass said the payment was both a severance and an arrangement that "gave us the ability to call and ask him questions; not to practice law, because he can't practice law."

Sass added, “When we’ve asked him legal questions in the past, I think he’s given us good answers, but, of course, we can’t ask him legal questions going forward."

Hellman is described as "one of the leading academic commentators on issues of federal judicial ethics" in his University of Pittsburgh biography. He said the county's agreement with Dawson tries to draw a fine line between legal advice and insight.

“In a legal drafting class you’d get an 'F' for something like this, unless your intent was to obscure what work Mr. Dawson is expected to provide the county for a year, during which he is a federal judge," he said.

Hellman said the agreement also contradicts two of Dawson's responses on his federal judicial questionnaire, but noted that the questionnaire was prepared prior to the date the county agreement was signed.

In it, Dawson wrote that he had no expected income or benefits outside the court and no plans, commitments or agreements for outside work.

As a U.S. District Court judge, Dawson could rule on criminal and civil cases, and would have to recuse himself from those involving Charleston County, or cases he was involved in through his private practice.

Dawson was recommended for the federal seat by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who was a Charleston County councilman during the time Dawson was the county attorney.

Scott and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time of Dawson's confirmation, supported Dawson's nomination. A spokesman for Graham said the senator was unaware of Dawson's agreement with Charleston County prior to receiving a copy from The Post and Courier and had no comment.

Large payouts, unexplained

In early 2020 Charleston County's former administrator, Jennifer Miller, was paid $221,649 after parting ways with the county.

As with Dawson's agreement, County Council members gave differing explanations about why Miller received the payment. They also disagreed about whether she retired or was paid to leave. In the agreement, she promised to not sue the county.

Also in 2020, Charleston County officials refused to explain why North Charleston Councilman Jerome Heyward had been paid $81,000 over a year's time. Heyward's contract with the county said he provided consulting services, but neither Heyward nor the county would explain what work he performed.

The $7,000-per-month agreement with Heyward ended in May 2020.

The large payment to Dawson raises questions about the county's use of taxpayer money, and what the county expects in return. Hellman said there would be no legal ethics questions about Dawson's $216,000 if the county had just called it a parting gift.

He suggested Dawson should seek a confidential advisory opinion on the deal from The Committee on Codes of Conduct of the Judicial Conference of the United States.

"I think it would be prudent for him to do so," Hellman said.

The county has not announced Dawson's replacement, but has been negotiating with one candidate, whom they have not identified.

The four finalists, according to the county, were Frances Daniel Austin, a lawyer for North Charleston; Natalie Ham, general counsel for the Charleston County School District; Thomas Pritchard, an attorney and chairman of the Charleston Water System; and John Williams, Berkeley County's attorney.

County Council members have praised Dawson's work for the county — even those, like Schweers, who disagreed with his unusually high compensation. Summey said "there were lots of tears" when Dawson announced he was leaving.

Through 2021, the county can continue to tap into his knowledge, as long as it doesn't involve what he primarily did for the county, which was to provide legal advice.