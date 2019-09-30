After months of wrangling over new regulations to help residents with failing septic systems, Charleston County has approved rules that at least one local utility plans to ignore.

County property owners with failing septic systems, which can cause health and environmental problems, would be required to connect their homes or businesses to public sewer lines, if they are available, at their own considerable expense.

That's something state regulations already require, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, but no branch of South Carolina government regularly inspects septic systems to see if they are failing.

The county's new rules add a controversial twist: Utilities would be barred from insisting that property owners annex into a town or city to get sewer service, as Mount Pleasant has long required.

Right now, there are 30 homes in the East Cooper community of Snowden that Mount Pleasant Waterworks is prepared to connect to sewer lines, if they agree to annex into Mount Pleasant. The county's new ordinance says those property owners don't need to annex for sewer.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks General Manager Clay Duffie and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said the new county regulations aren't enforceable.

“If they play that game, we’ll let someone in a black robe decide if it’s enforceable," County Council Chairman Elliott Summey said.

County Council voted 7-1 to approve the ordinance Sept 19, with Councilman Henry Darby absent. The regulations took effect immediately and gave residents with failing septic systems and available sewer service a deadline of 180 days to connect.

“I have a problem with it, because I think it’s going to be ruled illegal," said Councilman Vic Rawl, a retired judge who case the lone opposing vote.

There are no specific penalties for residents who don't comply, but if utilities don't follow the new rules, they could face fines of up to $500 per day.

Charleston County's position is that state law allows the new regulations, but Councilman Teddie Pryor said he expects the issue will end up in court.

“When the folks from Snowden came in and asked for help, we were advised by our attorney that this would possibly be a way for them to get sewer," Pryor said. “Basically, what this (ordinance) does is gives them an avenue to go to court, to let a judge decide."

A Mount Pleasant ordinance requires properties to annex in order to get sewer, because that makes them subject to the town's strict development regulations. Mount Pleasant Waterworks enforces that rule, although Haynie has said the town cannot force the utility to comply.

Some residents of the unincorporated majority-black Snowden community have long protested the status quo.

Many in the community have failing septic systems and want access to public sewer lines, but some vigorously oppose the idea of joining the town, which would subject them to higher property taxes and regulations that don't exist outside the town.

Snowden, located between Long Point Road and the Wando River marsh, has become surrounded by Mount Pleasant subdivisions, including Snee Farm, Longpoint and Belle Hall. Sewer connections could increase development pressure on the sparsely-populated community.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks spent more than $5 million, more than a decade ago, to connect about two-thirds of the roughly 300 homes in Snowden to sewer lines. Property owners did not have to annex into the town then, because federal funds were involved, but the utility didn't have enough money to connect all the homes.

At the time, many Snowden residents granted property easements to Mount Pleasant Waterworks, expecting to get sewer service without having to annex.

“They promised these people things, and then they reneged," Pryor said.

This year, the utility is working to connect up to 66 more homes, at a cost of $1.2 million, according to Duffie. Of those, 28 are in the town and 38 are in the county, outside the town limits.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks’ fees to connect a home to the sewer system add up to $6,345 per home, and that’s in addition to the expense of installing a new line from a home to the sewer main at the street, which can cost thousands more. There’s also the additional cost of pumping out and abandoning a septic tank.

The utility has offered up to $2,500 in financial assistance to town residents.

Duffie said eight of the 38 county property owners have agreed to annex into the town. The county's new regulations would block the utility from requiring annexation by the other 30.

“Our attorney keeps telling us that we cannot be made to comply with this ordinance," Duffie said.

Charleston Water System, the largest water and sewer utility in the county, has asked its legal team to review the county's new regulations. Spokesman Michael Saia said, "We're not sure if this ordinance is enforceable."

The county's new rules are a less ambitious version of an earlier plan that would have required many more residents of the county's unincorporated areas to connect their homes and businesses to public sewer systems.

That plan — the original, April version of the new regulations — called for creating a special tax district to help finance county residents' sewer connections.

The final plan County Council adopted does not include a new tax or any plan to help residents with the cost of connecting to sewer lines, which can approach $10,000. It does require those with failing septic systems to hook up to public sewage lines, if they are available, but there's no plan to determine which septic systems are failing.

It's been common knowledge that many homes in the Snowden community have failing septic systems that foul yards, waterways and even homes with raw sewage.

“It’s easy to figure out when they are failing," said Summey. "You know it."

Failing septic systems have also been blamed for fouling the waters of Shem Creek, but local governments have hesitated to require residents to connect to sewer lines because of the high cost.