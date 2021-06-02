Charleston County officials prepare for weather emergencies as hurricane season takes off

It was Day Two of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and officials had already stormed into emergency management mode.

Charleston County Emergency Services conducted an operations drill on June 2 to practice the government’s response to severe weather between now and the end of the hurricane season in November.

The drill was based on an unnamed 1938 tropical storm in Charleston that led to five tornados, Joe Coates, chief of operations for Charleston County Emergency Management, said. Officials responded to the drill as though the tropical storm was happening in real time, Coates said.

“There's always a little bit of a learning curve for those who have not participated in the exercises before,” Coates said. “We have a bunch of new staff. So, this is the ideal chance for them to come in and cut their teeth and get ready in case we do have an emergency.”

This is the first drill since 2019, running at the Emergency Operations Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last year’s drill was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials from law enforcement, the fire department, the military and municipal offices participated in the drill, alongside emergency management staff, Coates said. Representatives from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the American Red Cross and Veterinary Staffing Solutions also participated, he said.

Coates is concerned for people who have just moved to Charleston who have never experienced hurricanes, he said. Coates said he also was worried for some communities that have lived in Charleston for a longer time.

“You've got the old-school, hardcore people that have been here through Hurricane Gracie and have never evacuated,” Coates said of the devastating September 1959 storm. “And those are the people that we really need to reach out to and make sure that they understand that every storm is different.”

A public information hotline will be available for weather emergency updates, Coates said. The hotline also will have Spanish-speaking responders, he said.

In 2019, county hurricane shelters, located in schools, had a maximum capacity of 3,473 people, Kelsey Barlow, a county spokeswoman, wrote in an email to The Post and Courier. In 2020, the maximum capacity was 634 people due to federal distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which allowed 2,839 fewer spaces than the year before, Barlow wrote.

Emergency management staff will evaluate shelters after the school year ends to determine this year's capacity, Barlow said.