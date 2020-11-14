Charleston County offering landlords cash if they drop eviction cases against their tenants

Charleston County is targeting renters on the verge of eviction with its next round of housing assistance, offering landlords cash if they drop cases against their tenants.

Unlike traditional housing assistance that relies on renters to request help, the county’s new approach is to seek out their landlords directly.

The plan, which won the blessing of County Council this week, is to have the county’s magistrate courts flag new eviction cases that allege a tenant is behind on rent. County employees will then call the landlord, offering to pay off the tenant’s balance if the case is dropped.

The county will also offer to pay the balances of their other tenants.

The county is putting nearly $1.8 million of federal stimulus money into the program, which officials expect to reach about 475 households. Funding will be limited to families who make less than 80 percent of the county’s median income; that’s about $57,000 per year, according to census data. Under federal rules, the county says payments will be capped at six months’ rent.

Jean Sullivan, the county’s community development director, said the aim is both to stave off evictions and to prop up landlords who have lost rental income because of limits on who can be evicted. The state halted all evictions for more than a month this spring, and a series of federal measures since then have continued to restrict them.

Most renters can claim protection from being removed from their homes by invoking an eviction moratorium issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September. Once invoked, renters can’t be evicted until next year, leaving landlords on the hook for months and raising fears of a destabilized rental market after the pandemic.

“Our targets are the individuals, but we're also trying to help the landlords, the apartment complexes that are getting hit so hard,” Sullivan said.

Charleston County has been wrestling with its eviction rate since 2018 when researchers at Princeton University identified North Charleston as the nation’s eviction capital. Data compiled by those researchers show that most parts of the county are seeing fewer eviction filings than they would in a typical year, likely due to restrictions on those filings. Since the coronavirus took hold of American life in mid-March, the county has logged nearly 3,000 eviction cases, the Princeton data shows.

Even so, the Census Bureau estimates that more than a third of families in South Carolina are behind on their rent and mortgage payments, one of the highest rates in the nation.

Participation in Charleston County’s program will be limited to residents of the county who live outside of the city of Charleston, which receives its own funding under the CARES Act, Congress’s coronavirus stimulus package.

Geona Shaw Johnson, the city’s director of housing and community development, said the city plans to distribute about $250,000 from its stimulus funding to nonprofits that offer rental assistance. And it hopes to use another $900,000 to buy a piece of land and build an apartment building in hopes of creating affordable housing that will outlast the pandemic. City council will vote on the plan later this month.

“It’s vitally important for us to build a sustainable model in the midst of this process so that we help families currently and for the long term, as well,” Shaw Johnson said.

The different approaches to housing assistance come as nonprofits field a steady drumbeat of calls from renters and homeowners looking for help with rent, mortgages and utility bills.

Figures compiled by Trident United Way show that requests for rental assistance are up more than a third compared to last year, and spokesman Brian DeRoy said resources are tight at the nonprofits where United Way's 211 hotline refers people. About a dozen people in the tri-county area are calling for help with rent each day.