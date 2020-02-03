Chief Deputy Eric Watson has been named the new deputy administrator of Public Safety for Charleston County, officials said.

He will oversee Emergency Medical Services, the county's 911 consolidated dispatch, Emergency Management and the Awendaw Fire Department once he begins his role in March.

Watson has worked at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for 25 years. He currently manages law enforcement operations and strategic leadership planning for the Sheriff's Office.

“I’m excited and eager to begin this next phase of my public service career with Charleston County Government,” Watson said in a news release. “I look forward to working with our staff and creating an environment where we can work together towards one common goal — providing quality public service throughout Charleston County.”

Watson is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the FBI South Carolina Command College.