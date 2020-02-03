Eric Watson

Chief Deputy Eric Watson will soon become the deputy county administrator of Public Safety for Charleston County. Charleston County Government/Provided

Chief Deputy Eric Watson has been named the new deputy administrator of Public Safety for Charleston County, officials said.

He will oversee Emergency Medical Services, the county's 911 consolidated dispatch, Emergency Management and the Awendaw Fire Department once he begins his role in March.

Watson has worked at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for 25 years. He currently manages law enforcement operations and strategic leadership planning for the Sheriff's Office.

“I’m excited and eager to begin this next phase of my public service career with Charleston County Government,” Watson said in a news release. “I look forward to working with our staff and creating an environment where we can work together towards one common goal — providing quality public service throughout Charleston County.”

Watson is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the FBI South Carolina Command College.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.