Charleston County, library leaders 'pause' renovation plans at West Ashley Library

Charleston County leaders put a pause on plans to renovate or move the flood-prone West Ashley Branch library after residents overwhelmingly said they want their library to stay close by.

Instead, county leaders will wait to see how the city of Charleston's plans to combat flooding pan out. The library is on Windermere Boulevard, behind the Windermere shopping center and near the West Ashley Greenway. The area is impacted by tidal and rainfall flooding.

A study found that the library branch has had disrupted openings, early closures and closed days for 112 days in the last four years. A review by library staff of closure reports over that same time found four additional days not included in the contracted study. Over the last four years, $157,500 has been spent on flooding damage repairs.

Dates services at West Ashley Library were interrupted 2015 Oct. 1 - 12 2016 Oct. 5 - Nov. 1 (Hurricane Matthew) 2017 Sept. 8 - Nov. 27 (Hurricane Irma) 2018 July 20

Sept. 11-15

Oct. 10-12

Dec. 14 2019 Sept. 3 - 7 (Hurricane Dorian)

During the second half of February, the Charleston County Public Library circulated a survey among patrons asking if library location or library size is more important and how far they would be willing to go to a new library location. In mid-February, a community meeting was held to discuss the flooding issues there.

"What we clearly heard from the community is that they love their library," Library Executive Director Angela Craig said. "Ninety-six percent said location is more important than size — they want an accessible branch close to their neighborhood."

About 58 percent of people said they would travel between 1, 3 and 5 miles to come to the library. Craig said it was "split down the middle" as far as how people felt about staying in the same location despite the flooding.

Area resident Ashton Finley was part of an effort to get people in her neighborhood to take the survey. The group sent out emails, posted on Facebook and Nextdoor, too.

Finley said the group has also reached out to state Sen. Sandy Senn's intergovernmental flooding task force and is waiting to hear back.

"All this effort is going to keep this library open — this specific location," Finley said. "It plays into this conversation of 'How do we make Charleston sustainable?' and 'How do we make Charleston livable?'"

Finley said she and others went door-to-door with surveys in one hand, asked people to take the survey and provided an information sheet on data they pulled from County budget documents that reflect closures. She said she and others question the number of days the library was actually closed and believe data is being portrayed to show closing the branch as the best solution.

Craig, when asked about the dates closed, shared information from monthly reports that broke down when and why the library had disrupted services — including late openings, early closures and full-day closures — from 2015-2019. Of the 116 days the library saw disrupted services, other Charleston County services were impacted by flooding 24 of those days.

In 2015, the Library had interrupted service for 12 days; in 2016, 24 days because of Hurricane Matthew; in 2017, 68 days due to Hurricane Irma; in 2018, 10 days; in 2019, the library was closed 5 days because of Hurricane Dorian.

Matthew Fountain, the City's Director of Stormwater Management, said the city recently installed a berm and check valve on William Ackerman Lane to protect against high tide.

The city has also allocated about $4.5 million for a drainage improvement project to address drainage and tidal flooding in the Winderemere area. Fountain said requests for qualifications should be advertised in the next month.

Once a firm is selected, City Council will sign off on the work, which includes a new outfall system to connect behind St. Andrews School of Math and Science.

Fountain said the city will need permitting from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which could take about 1-2 years. With construction, it could take up to three years before the work is done there.