Charleston County Library book fair draws bibliophiles scrounging for favorites

Light jazz lingered in the auditorium as book worms pawed through used novels and nonfiction on May 29 at the Charleston Friends of the Library's "That Big Book Sale," an annual fundraiser for the Charleston County Public Library.

Nulani Bennett, operations manager for the organization, said it was wonderful to host the book sale after having to cancel last year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are so excited to be back," she said.

The book fair is the organization's largest fundraising event. Bennett said staff and volunteers spent the early part of the week organizing approximately 60,000 books at the Omar Shrine Auditorium in Mount Pleasant. More than 250 members of Charleston Friends of the Library got first dibs on Thursday. The event was opened to the general public Friday, drawing almost 1,500 visitors.

This was the first year the event was held in May instead of October, Bennett said. They also offered a selection of rare and antique books for the first time.

Susan Wallberg, a retiree who has volunteered with the library for five years, said she particularly enjoyed working the register at the book sale so she could see what books shoppers gravitated toward.

The books were organized by category — history, cooking, spy and mystery novels — along long rows of tables spaced far apart from each other to allow for social distancing.

Among the more unusual titles for sale was a six-volume set ($25 a volume) exhaustively cataloguing the fish of the Western North Atlantic and a self-published picture book about Nellie, a little black hen that purportedly traveled the South during the Civil War as a pet of General Robert E. Lee.

Tony Jenkins said he was happy to support the library and save a few bucks on books. He said he preferred spy and mystery novels, including the Millennium series started by Swedish writer Stieg Larsson.

Ann Graham McGinnis poured over historical photograph books of Charleston on Saturday. A native of the city, she said she enjoyed reminiscing about Charleston's past.

She says she attends the book fair every year.

"It's a reason to get dressed up and go out," Graham McGinnis said.

The fair will continue May 30. Remaining books will be sold at half price.