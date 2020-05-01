Charleston County jailings halved, low-level arrests down since 2014, per CJCC study

Jail bookings have been split in half and inmate population dipped by 20 percent between 2014 and 2019, according to the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council's annual report, released Friday.
The Al Cannon Detention Center's average daily population is down 20 percent since 2014. Sentenced inmates were the biggest drop at 83 percent, from 167 in 2014 to 28 in 2019.
Now, a higher percentage of the jail's population is pretrial, having dipped 9 percent from 944 to 860.
And bookings were halved in that period, from 24,729 to 11,885.
The inmates who were booked in 2019 spent a longer time behind bars, with the total average rising from 12 days to 29. The greatest increase was for sentenced inmates, whose average stays rose from19 to 72 days.
The kinds of charges that land people behind bars have shifted as well.
Summary court charges are no longer the lion's share of court proceedings for inmates after a 67 percent drop to 8,803 in 2019. Drug, mental health and family court cases were halved, while probation and parole cases increased by a little over a quarter.
General sessions cases decreased by 4 percent and became the most common type of case.
The charges that send people to jail most often continue to be low-level offenses, with driving under the influence in the in the top spot. Drug and gun possession, failure to pay child support, and shoplifting remained in the top 10.
The CJCC successfully tried to reduce single-charge bookings for infractions including simple marijuana possession, open container violations, public intoxication, trespassing and misdemeanor shoplifting. Altogether, those charges dropped from 1,880 in 2018 to 1,338 in 2019.