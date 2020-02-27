Charleston County is cashing in on soaring peninsula land prices, relocating services

Land on the Charleston peninsula can sell for more than $10 million per acre in the right location, and Charleston County has started cashing in on those sky-high land prices.

The county is selling property on the peninsula — potentially $50 million of it — and moving to consolidate services in less-costly North Charleston. It's a multi-step operation involving at least eight properties, and officials say taxpayers will benefit in several ways.

Old buildings and facilities would be replaced with new or renovated buildings, county residents would get more centrally located services, and selling downtown properties would pay for much of it. Also, tens of millions of dollars in Charleston real estate that is now tax-exempt, because the county owns it, could be added to the tax rolls.

But a lot of pieces must first fall into place.

The county's previous attempt to consolidate services in North Charleston ended with the Charleston Naval Hospital debacle, where a developer's plan to renovate the city's tallest building failed spectacularly, costing the county about $35 million.

This time, Charleston County plans to build a new office building as a home for social services, allowing several older buildings where services are now offered to be sold. Recycling operations are also moving from the Charleston peninsula to North Charleston, and a deal is pending to sell the former Navy hospital.

“Here we are, making lemonade out of lemons," said County Council Chairman Elliott Summey.

A key to all the planning is the fact that land values on the Charleston peninsula have soared, amid a boom in luxury apartment building and hotel construction.

"Nobody dreamed that these properties on Morrison Drive would be going like they are right now," said Councilman Herb Sass, who is a real estate appraiser.

In 1996, Charleston County bought an 8-acre former auto dealership at 995 Morrison Drive for $1.45 million. It's been home to the Disabilities Board, a magistrates court, and county storage.

That property is now in the heart of an explosion of development and has become very valuable, but the county couldn't sell it without finding a new home for the Disabilities Board.

In 2019, the county sold about an acre and a half of 995 Morrison Drive, and also sold the former recycling center site on Romney Street, for a combined $5.1 million. At about the same time, the county bought an entire shopping center in North Charleston, for $4 million.

A former Bi-Lo grocery store at the Remount Road site will become the Disabilities Board's new home, with plenty of space to park the board's dozens of buses.

“This was a great move for us," said Summey, a commercial real estate developer. "We’re $1 million to the good, and our (remaining 995 Morrison) property is worth $20 million, and we’re going to sell it and put it back on the tax rolls.

A single acre of land on the peninsula can sell for millions of dollars, in the right location.

“Government doesn’t need to be in high-priced neighborhoods, and this is one of them," said developer Stephen J. Zoukis, CEO of Raven Cliff Co. "This is a good thing they are doing."

Raven Cliff developed the Half Mile North complex and Pacific Box and Crate, which both include technology businesses' offices, restaurants and bars. Both properties used to be home to warehouses and industrial companies.

“It’s part of an inevitable thing that happens in bigger cities," Zoukis said. "A lot of it is driven by generational change. People have been running businesses, and they get to a stage where it’s time to close the doors."

On the peninsula, a number of older businesses have closed and the owners have sold the properties for redevelopment. Former parking lots have sold for millions. Furniture and clothing stores are becoming hotels and restaurants, and warehousing has shifted to lower-cost areas.

That's why Summey believes the county can sell less than 7 acres on Morrison Drive for potentially $20 million, and why he believes the less-than-3-acre Charleston Center property could sell for as much as $25 million.

Charleston Center, where public services, including drug treatment are offered, is next door to the nearly $390 million MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital on the corner of Calhoun Street and Courtenay Drive.

The Medical Center of South Carolina had a deal with the county to buy the property for $17 million several years ago. The sale didn't go through — it was a victim of the failed redevelopment of the Charleston Naval Hospital, where the services were intended to move — but now the property is believed to be worth far more.

Elaine Worzala, executive director of the Carter Real Estate Center at the College of Charleston School of Business, said the county's approach makes sense financially, as does relocating services to follow the county's growing population.

“That’s very rational decision-making, if you think about it," she said. “Also, some companies that are moving out want to get out of the fray of the peninsula — the parking, the flooding.

There are lots of moving pieces in the county's plans. Here's a look at how they fit together:

The county plans to spend up to $60 million on a new 165,000-square-foot building at Rivers and McMillan avenues in North Charleston to house services that would relocate there. That's crucial to making the other puzzle pieces fit together.

Construction of that building is part of a contract to sell the Charleston Naval Hospital building, for about $10 million, to a real estate group that includes William Cogswell. He's known for redeveloping the Cigar Factory in Charleston and Garco Mill in North Charleston, and is a state lawmaker.

Charleston Center on the peninsula could be sold once the new county building is ready.

The new building would also allow the county to sell 3366 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, currently home to the Department of Social Services.

Meanwhile, the remainder of 995 Morrison Drive could be sold once the Disabilities Board is relocated to the former Remount Village Shopping Center, where the former Bi-Lo is being renovated. The magistrates court would move to the county courthouse.

The Romney Street recycling center, off Morrison Drive, has been sold but will be running until operations shift to the county's new $30 million recycling and materials recovery center in North Charleston near Palmetto Commerce Parkway. That's expected to open later this year.

"They are kind of like dominoes," Sass said. “There are a lot of moving parts on this thing."

The county's deal to sell the Naval Hospital, and the related agreement to construct a new county office building, are still on track and scheduled to close in early summer, Cogswell said.

The hospital sale includes the main building, which Cogwell's company plans to redevelop as apartments, and about 10 acres of land. The county would still own 13 acres of the property on that corner of Rivers and McMillan avenues, and redevelopment of the hospital is expected to make that land more valuable.

“We’re in a very good position to leverage our real estate, put things back on the tax rolls, and have less rooftops and lower maintenance," said Summey. "We need to do what we do, which is provide services."