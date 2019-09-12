Charleston County Jail webref(copy) (copy)

Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on Leeds Avenue in North Charleston. File/Staff

 File

A Charleston County inmate who was found unconscious in his cell early Thursday has died, according to the sheriff's office.

The inmate, who officials have not publicly identified, was reported unresponsive shortly before 1:30 a.m., Capt. Roger Antonio said.

Detention center staff initially suspected a heart attack, according to Antonio, and treated the man until first responders arrived. He was taken to Medical University of South Carolina.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Follow Sara Coello on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Reporter

Sara Coello covers breaking news in and around Charleston for The Post and Courier. She previously covered crime and courts at The Dallas Morning News.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.