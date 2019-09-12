A Charleston County inmate who was found unconscious in his cell early Thursday has died, according to the sheriff's office.
The inmate, who officials have not publicly identified, was reported unresponsive shortly before 1:30 a.m., Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Detention center staff initially suspected a heart attack, according to Antonio, and treated the man until first responders arrived. He was taken to Medical University of South Carolina.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.