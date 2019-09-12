Charleston County Jail webref(copy) (copy)

Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on Leeds Avenue in North Charleston. File/Staff

 File

A North Charleston inmate who was found unconscious early Thursday at the Cannon Detention Center has died.

The man was reported unresponsive  in the medical unit shortly before 1:30 a.m., said Capt. Roger Antonio of the Sheriff's Office.

The Coroner's Office identified the inmate as Michael Jason Cash, 41.

Staff at the county jail initially suspected a heart attack, Antonio said, and treated Cash until first responders arrived. He was taken to Medical University Hospital.

Cash had been arrested Monday after he was accused of violating probation in another case.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story included an error. The article has been updated to reflect this correction.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Sara Coello at 937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Reporter

Sara Coello covers breaking news in and around Charleston for The Post and Courier. She previously covered crime and courts at The Dallas Morning News.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.