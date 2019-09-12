A North Charleston inmate who was found unconscious early Thursday at the Cannon Detention Center has died.
The man was reported unresponsive in the medical unit shortly before 1:30 a.m., said Capt. Roger Antonio of the Sheriff's Office.
The Coroner's Office identified the inmate as Michael Jason Cash, 41.
Staff at the county jail initially suspected a heart attack, Antonio said, and treated Cash until first responders arrived. He was taken to Medical University Hospital.
Cash had been arrested Monday after he was accused of violating probation in another case.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.
