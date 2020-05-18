Charleston County inmate charged with shooting death of 27-year-old Goose Creek man

A man already jailed in an unrelated case has been charged in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Goose Creek man earlier this month.

North Charleston police arrested Quinton Anthony Taylor, 36, of Hollywood on Monday in the May 6 slaying of Deandre Rivers, who was found dead in a car on Gullah Avenue.

Police discovered Rivers inside a car that had two holes in one of its windows, according to an incident report. Rivers was sitting in the driver's seat with gunshot wounds to the chest and underneath his left arm.

It was the fourth homicide North Charleston police had investigated that week.

Taylor has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in Rivers' death.

Taylor has been an inmate at the Charleston County jail since May 8 on domestic violence charges.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.