Charleston County House races may ride 'blue wave'

In Charleston County, Democrats and Republicans see contentious races for the state House of Representative seats covering Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms and southeastern Mount Pleasant, and in West Ashley.

Colleen Condon, chairwoman of the Charleston County Democratic Party, said "it is such a blue wave time and I think it's going to shock a lot of Republican insiders."

Maurice Washington, chairman of the county Republican Party, said their focus has shifted to social media and retaining seats they have.

Democrats stand to defend five seats: House Districts 109, 111, 116, 119 and recently 115 on James Island after picking up the seat in a special election in August.

Republicans are defending three: 110, 112 and 114.

House District 109

Democrat Deon Tedder won the primary following the announced retirement of longtime seat holder David Mack and will face Libertarian Rodney Travis.

The district slices northwest starting in Mount Pleasant, over the Cooper River and into North Charleston.

House District 110

Republican incumbent William Cogswell is being challenged by Democrat newcomer Rebecca Niess Cingolani.

The district includes the lower tip of the Charleston peninsula and a sizable swath of eastern Mount Pleasant.

Condon said Democrats are "fighting to see if we can take it" and will "be one of our harder races" to win.

Washington said Republicans are "pretty confident."

House District 111

Democratic incumbent Wendell Gilliard is being challenged by Republican newcomer Ted Vining.

Washington described it as a "Herculean challenge" for Republicans to take the seat. The district includes the upper part of the Charleston peninsula, a portion of West Ashley and North Charleston along the Ashley River.

Vining did not respond to phone, text or Facebook message requests for comment.

House District 112

In East Cooper, a Republican stronghold is up for grabs after state Rep. Mike Sottile chose not to seek reelection.

Republicans nominated Joe Bustos, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and Mount Pleasant councilman from 2000 to 2009 and 2015 to 2019. Democrats are supporting Daniel Brownstein, a marketing director at Richardson, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman.

Condon said she thinks the House 112 race will "be a close one," but Washington was more confident.

The district includes Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms and southeastern Mount Pleasant.

As of early July, the last time Brownstein submitted a finance disclosure, he raised about $28,000 and spent about $5,000 on advertisements on Facebook, Island Eye News and The Moultrie News, as well as consulting.

As of early July, the last time Bustos submitted a finance disclosure, he raised about $40,000, including a $150 donation from Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.

House District 114

Republican incumbent Lin Bennett faces two challengers — Democratic newcomer Ed Sutton and Alliance Party candidate Brad Jayne.

Sutton is a Citadel graduate, owns his own business and is an Air Force combat veteran.

Condon said she thinks the party has "a really good shot," and Washington is just as confident.

The district includes West Ashley, spreading northwest into unincorporated Charleston County.

As of early July, the last time Bennett submitted a finance disclosure, he had a little over $25,000 raised and spent about $1,700.

As of early July, the last time Sutton submitted a finance disclosure, he had about $77,000 in the bank and spent about $7,000.

In his pre-election filing report, Jayne had about $10,225 raised, $2,000 from himself and other donations from The Alliance Party of SC. He spent about $6,600 on email marketing, digital ads and consulting.

House District 115

The House 115 seat has been a Republican one for at least the last decade, but flipped Democratic after a special election over the summer.

Recently elected Democratic incumbent Spencer Wetmore, the Folly Beach town administrator, will be challenged by Republican Josh Stokes. Stokes is an attorney who co-founded the McCoy and Stokes law firm. Stokes served on James Island Town Council.

The district includes nearly all of James Island, all of Folly, Kiawah and Seabrook islands.

Washington said Republicans are working hard on that race, but it's been a tough seat to keep in recent years.

House District 116

The House 116 seat has long been a Democrat stronghold, held by Rep. Robert L. Brown, who is not seeking reelection.

Democrats put up Chardale Murray, a Hollywood Town Council member since July 2019 and owner of Murray's Mortuary. Republicans put up Carroll O'Neal, who has run for the seat multiple times.

Condon thinks it'll be a close race.

Washington said O'Neal's multiple election attempts could be an advantage, but "given the past voting patterns, I'm not sure if we're going to be successful."

The district includes the eastern half of Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Edisto Island, Ravenel and Hollywood.

House District 119

Democratic incumbent Leon Stavrinakis is being challenged by Libertarian newcomer Alex Thornton.

Condon said she believes Democrats will keep the seat.

The district includes the southern portion of West Ashley along the Stono River, the eastern portion of Johns Island reaching down along the Kiawah River.

The election is Nov. 3.