Charleston County hires new attorney after last one tapped for federal judge post

Charleston County has hired a new attorney to replace Joe Dawson, the county's longtime lawyer who became a federal judge in December. They have chosen Charleston School District General Counsel Natalie Ham for the job.

The county had been privately negotiating a contract with Ham for weeks but didn't identify her as the county's pick until a vote March 4. Three of the nine council members voted against hiring her, citing concerns about her personal finances.

Ham is expected to start with the county in April and will be paid $225,000. Dawson, whom she replaces, was paid $421,358 last year, which included extra pay for working on the county's solid waste management plans.

At the March 4 meeting, Councilman Dickie Schweers sought assurance that Ham will be paid as a county employee, rather than a contractor.

“I don’t expect the county attorney to expect extra pay for extra duties," he said. "We’ve been there and done that, and we don’t need to do that again.”

Council Chairman Teddie Pryor assured Schweers that won't be the case, and Ham will be a county employee.

Three Republican council members — Brantley Moody, Jenny Honeycutt and Herb Sass — voted against hiring Ham, all citing the fact that the county's Human Resources department has cautioned against hiring a candidate with credit problems, including foreclosures.

Honeycutt said Ham seems like “a fantastic person,” but said "her foreclosure in the last year is one of the disqualifiers provided to us by HR."

Ham's West Ashley home, purchased in 2018, went into foreclosure early last year. The foreclosure action was dismissed several months later.

“It was settled. It did not make it to court," Pryor said. “It doesn’t affect her law degree, her law decisions."

Ham is a 2007 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law. She moved to Charleston in 2017 after serving as assistant city attorney in Columbia.

She had signed a contract with the Charleston County School District in the fall, but now will start working for Charleston County in April.

District spokesman Andrew Pruitt said the district is working on a transition plan now. He said Ham declined a request for comment.

Ham was recently featured on the cover of Vanguard magazine, a publication that offers to help lawyers and organizations improve their online profiles, for a price. The article credited Ham with proposing policy changes that increased the percentage of Black students at Academic Magnet High School.

With Charleston County, Ham will face the task of rebuilding the legal department. When Dawson departed, some other county attorneys and staff also left.

Dawson had been the county attorney for 20 years, going back to the days when U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., was a county councilman. With Scott's support, in December, Dawson was confirmed by the Senate for appointment as a federal judge in Greenville.

Controversially, the county agreed to pay Dawson $216,000 for agreeing to share his insight and institutional knowledge for the next 12 months, while serving as a federal judge.

That deal was not publicly disclosed. When it came to light, multiple council members — including the current and former chairman — initially denied knowing who approved the deal or who drafted the contract. A judicial ethics complaint was later filed against Dawson who, the county revealed, drafted the contract himself.

Following Dawson's departure in late December, County Council members held several closed-door meetings over a period of weeks to consider applicants for the job and narrowed the search down to Frances Daniel Austin, Thomas Pritchard, John O. Williams and Ham.

"I wish Natalie all the success in the world," Pritchard said Friday. "I hope she is able to set the right course going forward for them."

The County Council members voting to hire Ham were Pryor, Schweers, Rob Wehrman, Henry Darby, Kylon Middleton, and Anna Johnson.