Charleston County has more money for mortgage and utility assistance available

Charleston County has announced a new round of financial help for homeowners who are behind on mortgage and utility payments, but funding is very limited.

The county will start taking applications at 9:30 a.m. April 19. With just $175,000 available, the money will surely go fast.

It's just the latest in a series of financial assistance efforts meant to aid people who suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related surge in unemployment.

An earlier Charleston County program to help homeowners closed at the end of March. The $175,000 that becomes available April 19 is funding left over from that program.

The state also had a $25 million round of funding to help with past-due mortgages, which was quickly exhausted earlier this year.

For renters, Charleston County launched a $12.4 million federally funded program on April 12, which is ongoing.

As of April 15, the county has received about 1,000 applications for rental assistance. To learn more about the assistance for renters, call 855-452-5374 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The latest round of Charleston County funding for homeowners is much smaller than earlier efforts, or the county's ongoing rental assistance program, because it's tied to a different federal program that was part of the CARES Act.

The county doesn't decide how much money is available, but administers the federal funds.

To qualify for assistance, homeowners need to have incomes that don't exceed 80 percent of the area's median income — that varies by family size and works out to, for example, $46,000 for a single person or $59,150 for a family of three.

Applicants also need to demonstrate that they have faced financial hardship due to the pandemic. Homeowners in Charleston County are eligible, unless they reside in the city of Charleston, which gets separate funding from the federal government.

The assistance can pay for up to six months of mortgage and/or utility payments, and it goes directly to the lender or utility company.

For information on April 19 call 843-202-6978 or go to https://charlestoncounty.org/departments/community-development/.

"We know that many of our Charleston County residents are struggling to pay their bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said county Community Development Director Jean Sullivan. "The Mortgage/Utility Assistance Program will provide some needed relief for homeowners worrying about foreclosure or keeping the lights on."