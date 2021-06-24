You are the owner of this article.
Charleston County emergency management head faces 3 felony counts, including kidnapping

At a preparedness drill in June 2014, Director of Charleston County Emergency Management Department Jason Patno (center) works with sheriff's Lt. Chris Brokaw (left) and Chief of Operations for Emergency Management Department Cathy Hayes. Patno was arrested on June 24, 2021. File

Jason Patno, who has managed Charleston County's Emergency Management Department since 2007, has been arrested on three serious charges, records show.

Patno, 46, is charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary, all felonies.

He was arrested by the Charleston Police Department and booked into the Charleston County jail the afternoon of June 24, jail records show.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison on the assault charge, 30 years on the kidnapping charge and 15 year to life in prison on the 1st-degree burglary charge.

"Patno has been placed on unpaid leave while the County investigates this matter," County Administrator Bill Tuten said in a prepared statement. "I have the utmost confidence that law enforcement and the Solicitor’s Office will handle this professionally and appropriately."

Kelsey Barlow, a county spokeswoman, said Joe Coates, emergency management's chief of operations, will be acting emergency management director.

"This is a personnel matter and there will be no further statements," she said.

Patno joined the department in January 2007, after serving three years in a similar role with Berkeley County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

