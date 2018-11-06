In Charleston County's elections on Tuesday, there were no major upsets in the races for the State House or Charleston County Council, but Democrats did squeeze in one narrow victory for a local courthouse seat.
The county Register of Deeds and the probate court judge have been held by Republicans for decades, but Democrats mounted an aggressive challenge this year, with partial success.
Democrat Michael Miller narrowly won Register of Deeds with 50 percent of the vote, while Republican Tom Hartnett had 49 percent.
For Probate Court, Republican incumbent Irv Condon won with about 53 percent vote, while Democrat Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley had 47 percent. Condon has served as Probate Judge for 24 years.
The closest race for Charleston County Council was in District 8, which spans Johns Island and Wadmalaw Island. Democratic incumbent Anna Johnson just barely held onto her seat with 49 percent of the vote. Republican Joe Boykin trailed less than one percentage point behind her, while Libertarian Eric Crotts took less than 3 percent of the vote.
In County Council District 1 in Mount Pleasant, Republican incumbent Herb Sass won with 62 percent of the vote, while Democrat Donna Brown Newton had 35 percent.
In District 9, which spans James Island, Folly Beach, Seabrook Island and Kiawah Island, Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt won with 63 percent of the vote, while Green Party candidate Joel Milliken had 36 percent.
Other statehouse results were:
- District 109, North Charleston and some of Mount Pleasant: Democratic incumbent David Mack won with 89 percent of the vote, while Libertarian Rodney Travis had 10 percent.
- District 110, southern Charleston peninsula and lower Mount Pleasant: Republican incumbent William Cogswell won with 56 percent, while Democrat Ben Pogue had 43 percent.
- District 112, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms and parts of Mount Pleasant, 76 percent reported: Republican incumbent Mike Sottille led with 60 percent, while Democrat Joe Preston had 38 percent.
- District 114, outer West Ashley and some Dorchester County: Republican incumbent Lin Bennett won with 50 percent while Democrat Dan Jones had 45 percent and Libertarian Melissa Couture had less than 5 percent.
- District 115, on James Island and Folly Beach, Republican incumbent Peter McCoy won with 52 percent of the vote. Democrat Carol Tempel had 45 percent.
- District 116, which includes Colleton County and rural parts of Charleston County, Democratic incumbent Robert Brown won with 55 percent of the vote, while Republican challenger Carroll O'Neal had 45 percent.
- District 119, West Ashley and North Charleston: Democratic incumbent Leon Stavrinakis won with 64 percent, while Republican Paul Sizemore had 36 percent.