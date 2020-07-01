Charleston County deputy seriously injured, tow truck operator missing after collision

A Charleston County deputy was hospitalized with severe injuries and officials continued searching for a tow truck operator who may have gone over the side of the Don Holt Bridge on Interstate 526 after a crash Wednesday morning.

The deputy was assisting with a disabled vehicle on the bridge when he was struck by a passing vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office. He has severe injuries and his car was smashed.

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching Wednesday afternoon for the tow truck operator, who may have been pushed off the bridge. At 1 p.m., officials were still searching.

All westbound lanes of I-526 at Don Holt Bridge remained blocked into the afternoon and a detour was put in place. The S.C. Highway Patrol was advising drivers to exit and then turn right on Clements Ferry Road to travel to SC 41, or turn left to get back on I-526 eastbound. Lanes will be blocked for some time, officials said in the late morning.

“The accident is just absolutely horrible to read about and think about," said Charleston Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, of Daniel Island. "The tow truck driver and and the police officer and everyone else involved — it’s a very sad story."

“A large portion of my district, all of Daniel Island and the incorporated Cainhoy Peninsula, these are mostly families and they don’t want to have their teenage drivers get on 526," she said. "It’s the same with moms with little babies. It is scary to drive out there."

The Don Holt Bridge was built in 1992 and has a history of issues and bad accidents. The bridge's design doesn't make it easy for police and rescue crews to reach the scene of an accident, and wrecks can cause lengthy traffic backups, with no way off the elevated roadway between North Charleston and Daniel Island.

The bridge has no breakdown lanes, so a wreck that creates a traffic backup can force police and rescue crews to come from the opposite direction — and that can creates a traffic jam on both sides of the interstate.

The Don Holt, combined with the James B. Edwards Bridge on I-526, and the Arthur J. Ravenel Jr. Bridge on U.S. Highway 17, are the only river crossings linking roughly 110,000 people east of the Cooper River to the rest of the greater Charleston area. Wrecks on the Don Holt and Ravenel bridges more than doubled from 2011 through 2016, and injuries from wrecks nearly tripled.

Police have blamed most of the wrecks on driver's not paying attention, and many of the fatal accidents have involved drivers who struck vehicles that were disabled or stopped in traffic.

“One of the things I hear repeatedly is, tougher distracted driving laws," said Delcioppo. “Driving should not be a multi-tasking activity."

The explosion of population growth in Mount Pleasant and Daniel Island communities has played a part in the bridge issues. When the Don Holt opened in 1992, Daniel Island had not been developed and Mount Pleasant had about 55,000 fewer residents than it does today.

The population growth in Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula, along with the growth of South Carolina's largest port — Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant — have put immense traffic demands on I-526 and the Don Holt Bridge. South Carolina is planning to double the width of I-526, including the river crossings, but planning is in the early stages and the price tag is in the billions.

SCDOT is currently studying the stretch of I-526 between North Charleston and Mount Pleasant, including the Don Holt, and has an online survey where area residents can share their concerns at https://526lcceast1.metroquest.com/.

Meanwhile, the bridge each average more than two wrecks each week, some of them fatal. A wreck on the Don Holt bridge tends to send a wave of traffic cascading through local roads, heading for the Ravenel Bridge, and the resulting heavy traffic sometimes results in yet more wrecks.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.