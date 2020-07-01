Charleston County deputy seriously injured, tow truck operator missing after collision

A Charleston County deputy was hospitalized with severe injuries and officials continued searching for a tow truck operator who may have gone over the Don Holt Bridge on Interstate 526 after a crash Wednesday morning.

The deputy was assisting with a disabled vehicle on the bridge when he was struck by a passing vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office. He has severe injuries and his car was smashed.

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching on Wednesday afternoon for the tow truck operator, who may have been pushed over the bridge. At 1 p.m., officials were still searching.

All westbound lanes of I-526 at Don Holt Bridge remained blocked into the afternoon and a detour was put in place. The S.C. Highway Patrol is advising drivers to exit and then turn right on Clements Ferry Road to travel to SC 41, or turn left to get back on I-526 eastbound. Lanes will be blocked for some time, officials said in the late morning.

The Don Holt Bridge is one of the area's older bridges, built in 1992. It has a history of issues and bad accidents.

Traffic also is common whenever an accident occurs, as the bridge's layout doesn't make it easy for police and rescue crews to reach the scene.

The bridge has no breakdown lanes, forcing crews to come from the opposite direction — which creates a traffic jam on both sides, meaning motorists can wait for hours.

The Don Holt, combined with the James B. Edwards Bridge, and the Arthur J. Ravenel Bridge are the only river crossings linking roughly 110,000 people east of the Cooper River to the rest of the greater Charleston area. Wrecks on those bridges more than doubled from 2011 to 2017, and injuries from wrecks nearly tripled.

The explosion of population growth in Mount Pleasant and Daniel Island communities has played a part in the bridge issues.

A wreck on either bridge tends to send a wave of traffic cascading through local roads, heading for the other bridge. A traffic jam on one bridge can lead to traffic jams on multiple roads and bridges, sometimes leading to additional accidents.

South Carolina is planning to double the width of I-526, including the river crossings, but planning is in the early stages and the price tag is in the billions.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.