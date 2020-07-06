Charleston County Deputy Mike Costanzo remains critical following Don Holt Bridge crash

A law enforcement officer remains in serious condition after a crash on the Don Holt Bridge last week that left a tow truck driver dead.

Charleston County Deputy Mike Costanzo has "trauma to his head" and "many broken bones," according to a statement from his family provided via Sheriff's Office.

"Our family wants to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for the prayers and good wishes you've sent Mike," the statement said. "He is still in critical condition and has significant trauma to his head, along with many broken bones."

It said his head injury is improving slowly, but "in the right direction," and Costanzo underwent surgery on his leg on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the body of tow truck driver William Ellis was found a day after the crash in the water near Daniel Island, said Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver. It's believed he was thrown from the bridge during the crash. He was 45-years-old and lived in North Charleston.

On Wednesday, Costanzo pulled up to help Ellis on the Don Holt Bridge. The tow-truck driver was assisting a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on the North Charleston side of the span.

Suddenly, the driver of a Ford F-350 pulling a trailer crashed into the deputy’s Dodge Charger.

Cpl. Matt Southern with S.C. Highway Patrol identified that driver as a 47-year-old man from Mountain City, Tenn.

The Post and Courier is not naming the individual because he has not been charged and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. He did not respond to a text message or phone call left Monday morning.

An online fundraiser set up by Ellis’ daughter, Savasha Lloyd, aims to raise $10,000 for funeral expenses. As of Monday, it had raised more than $15,000 and a new goal of $18,000 was set.

Another online fundraiser, for Costanzo, raised more than $20,000 for hospital expenses and is closing in on the $25,00 goal.