A Charleston County deputy who discharged his firearm in an incident involving an armed subject has been placed on administrative duty with pay, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The subject, identified as 25 year-old Isaiah Truesdale from Hollywood, has been arrested on firearms and drug charges.
Deputies arrived at a residence on Doctor Taylor Road in Adams Run shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report of armed subject, authorities said.
Deputies advanced on foot towards a vehicle, which started moving forward in the driveway, authorities said. Deputies observed Thomas driving the vehicle. When deputies approached the vehicle, it came to an abrupt stop, the sheriff's office said.
As law enforcement proceeded with weapons drawn towards the subject, one of the deputies discharged his firearm into the subject’s vehicle, the sheriff's office said. No one was struck by the gunfire.
It is unclear exactly why the officer discharged his weapon or whether he fired it accidentally.
After detaining Thomas, authorities located two firearms, crack cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle.
The incident is under investigation. The deputy who fired the weapon is on administrative duty with pay, pending an internal affairs investigation by the sheriff's department's Office of Professional Standards.