Charleston County deputies charged a suspect with murder after linking him to a cellphone found at the crime scene. The phone was full of messages alluding to the crime, according to an affidavit.

Deputies arrested Javon Lamar Murray, 26, Wednesday for the Aug. 8 killing of 21-year-old Hollywood resident Ruhjanae Gibbs, whose body was found on the side of a Charleston County road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Gibbs' body was discovered near her green pickup truck, and deputies found a white Samsung cellphone in the cab of the truck. Upon examination, deputies determined that the cellphone belonged to Murray.

On the phone, deputies found pictures of Murray holding a 9 mm handgun that matched the caliber of shell casings from the crime scene. According to the affidavit, Murray sent multiple messages the day of the crime saying he would be doing a "lick," slang for armed robbery, deputies said.

Deputies also found messages from Murray to Gibbs, in which he gave her his home address and told her to come over on Aug. 8. The messages showed that Gibbs arrived to the residence that night.

After examining the cellphone messages, deputies located Murray. He "spontaneously and immediately" told them his cellphone had been stolen at an unknown time on Aug. 8, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Murray recounted "several variations" of how his cellphone had been stolen and where he was on Aug. 8. He mentioned his mother, sister and girlfriend as alibis, but they each told deputies he was not with them the night of the crime.

Murray is being held at the Cannon Detention Center.