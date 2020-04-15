You are the owner of this article.
Charleston County deputies say no suspects sought in shooting deaths of woman and child

  • Updated
Two found dead
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office investigates the deaths of a woman and child on the 2600 block of Leeds Avenue on Tuesday. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Charleston County deputies said they are not seeking a suspect in the shooting deaths of a woman and young child in a Leeds Avenue home.

Deputies responded to the residence around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about a visibly unresponsive woman and a small male child inside a locked house. 

First responders forced their way into the home and found the woman and child with apparent gunshot wounds, deputies said. A firearm was located near the bodies, and no one else was on the property.

After canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence, detectives are not looking for a suspect and have no indication that a suspect is at large. 

"At this time we do not have indication of criminal activity by another party," Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said.

That could change as the investigation continues, deputies said.

The victims have not been identified. No further information was immediately available.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information call 843-202-1700.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

