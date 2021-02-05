Charleston County deputies investigating suspicious death in West Ashley

Charleston County sheriff's deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person whose body was found in a taxicab parked in a West Ashley neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Deputies were called about 1:30 p.m. to Jackwood Court after the taxi was seen stopped in the roadway, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Jackwood is a dead-end street in an unincorporated area of the county off Orleans Road near Citadel Mall.
The victim is an adult but Antonio said he was unable to provide further details about the person or scene as of late Friday afternoon.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office was also called and will identify the victim after that person's next of kin are notified.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.