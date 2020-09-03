You are the owner of this article.
top story

Charleston County deputies investigating 'suspicious' death in McClellanville

  • Updated
Sheriff's crime scene tape for web recurring, webref, web ref (copy) (copy) (copy)

Charleston County deputies are investigating what they have called a "suspicious death" after finding a dead man in a car off of Old Georgetown Road, near the southern edge of McClellanville.

There are signs of apparent trauma and blood on the man, Sheriff spokesman Roger Antonio said Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to 8527 Old Georgetown Road at 10 a.m. after receiving a call that there was an unresponsive person in a parked car. Antonio said he did not have information on where inside the car the man was found. 

Responding deputies found the man in a red pickup truck parked in a side yard. Trailer homes populate that area of Old Georgetown Road. 

No more details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Mikaela Porter contributed to this story.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

