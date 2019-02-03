Charleston County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Awendaw they said occurred in the early morning hours Sunday.
Around midnight, deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the area of 7633 Highway 17 North, said Capt. Roger Antonio, an agency spokesman.
The identity of the individual has not been released by authorities, and no further information was immediately available.
Anybody with information may reach the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.