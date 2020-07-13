You are the owner of this article.
Charleston County deputies investigating man's shooting death in Walgreens parking lot

  • Updated
Walgreens on Savannah Highway on Johns Island on Monday, July 13, 2020 where a man was shot fatally in the parking lot last night. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Walgreens near West Ashley Sunday night. 

Deputies were called shortly after 9 p.m. to Hilton Drive for a report of a person who'd been shot, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. 

They found the victim unresponsive on the ground near a vehicle, Antonio said. Investigators found that the man was shot in the parking lot of a Walgreens, 3621 Savannah Highway, and was transported to Hilton Drive, which is about a mile down Main Road from the drug store. 

The victim later died, the captain said. 

Further information was not immediately available. 

Anyone with information on the case should call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

