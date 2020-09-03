Charleston County deputies investigating homicide after man found shot near McClellanville

Charleston County sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent homicide after finding a male body in a car near the southern edge of McClellanville.

The victim had apparently been shot, sheriff's spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said Thursday afternoon. He hasn't yet been publicly identified.

Deputies responded to 8527 Old Georgetown Road at 10 a.m. after receiving a call that there was an unresponsive person in a parked car. Antonio said he did not have information on where inside the car the victim was found.

Responding deputies found him in a red pickup truck parked in a side yard. Trailer homes populate that area of Old Georgetown Road.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-743-7200.

Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.