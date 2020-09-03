You are the owner of this article.
Charleston County deputies investigate 'suspicious' death in McClellanville

Suspicious Death
Charleston County deputies were investigating what they called a "suspicious death" after finding a dead man in a car off of Old Georgetown Road, near the southern edge of McClellanville, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

Charleston County sheriff's deputies are investigating what they have called a "suspicious death" after finding the body of a man in a car near the southern edge of McClellanville.

There are signs of apparent trauma and blood on the man, sheriff's spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to 8527 Old Georgetown Road at 10 a.m. after receiving a call that there was an unresponsive person in a parked car. Antonio said he did not have information on where inside the car the man was found. 

Suspicious Death
Charleston County deputies were investigating Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, what they have called a "suspicious death" after finding a dead man in a car off of Old Georgetown Road, near the southern edge of McClellanville. Brad Nettles/Staff

Responding deputies found the man in a red pickup truck parked in a side yard. Trailer homes populate that area of Old Georgetown Road. 

No further details were immediately available. 

Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

