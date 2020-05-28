Charleston County deputies arrest suspect in December 2019 shooting death

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in December 2019 in unincorporated Charleston County near Mount Pleasant.

Christopher Ravenel, 27, faces one count of murder, according to jail records.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon by deputies from the Charleston County and Dorchester County sheriff's offices.

Ravenel, whose last address listed in court records was on Martins Creek Boulevard in Summerville, was tracked to a residence on Glebe Road in Dorchester County, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 to 1459 Boston Grill Road for a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found 29-year-old Ronnie Coakley Jr.

Coakley suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to a hospital where he died, authorities said.

Crime scene investigators found numerous spent shell casings at the scene.