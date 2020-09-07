You are the owner of this article.
Charleston County deputies arrest man in hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Man charged in Adams Run hit-and-run

Chester Anderson Jr., 37, of Adams Run has been charged in connection with a Sept. 4, 2020, hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Adams Run. Provided. 

Charleston County sheriff's deputies have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist Friday night in Adams Run.

Chester Anderson Jr. of Adams Run was taken into custody Sunday night and charged with hit and run resulting in death, according to Capt. Roger Antonio, a sheriff's office spokesman. He is being held at the Charleston County jail. 

Anderson is accused of striking a bicyclist with a vehicle just before 9:30 p.m. Friday on Mitchell Road and then leaving the scene, authorities said.

The bicyclist, who died at the scene, was identified as Ronnie L. Mitchell, 48, of Adams Run, according to Charleston County Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal.

Reach Glenn Smith at 843-937-5556. Follow him on Twitter @glennsmith5.

