Charleston County Democratic Party standing strong after HQ vandalized

Volunteers with the Charleston County Democratic Party found their office vandalized Saturday morning, with putty sealing the entrances and flyers stuck to the building.

They’d planned to spend the day at the office on Ashley River Road refilling hand sanitizer for essential workers but arrived to find the building inaccessible, CCDP Chair Colleen Condon said.

Copies of two flyers plastered to the office's doors and windows cursed President-elect Joe Biden and George Soros, and claimed that communists have infiltrated the U.S. government. One asked CCDP to pick a "side of the aisle" and warned that "the world is watching."

“The signs certainly made it clear that this is about political hatred,” Condon told The Post and Courier. “I think the violence at the Capitol set this off.”

While local Democrats have largely avoided threats and violence during Condon’s tenure, she said the party has long been prepared for that to change. Charleston police are reviewing the building’s security footage and searching for forensic evidence, according to Condon, while party members begin rescheduling their interrupted service events.

"I think we've been very lucky that this hasn't happened earlier, given what we've seen across the country," Executive Committee member Amber Allen said. "But this isn't going to deter us in any way."

The S.C. Republican Party condemned the vandalism, asking followers on Twitter to send any information to police.

“This kind of behavior is unacceptable and it’s got to stop,” the party said, calling the vandalism “scary” and “invasive.”

Police haven’t uncovered any other vandalism or recent threats but will be watching the area more closely, spokesman Charles Francis said. They ask anyone with information to call on-duty officers at 843-743-7200. They haven’t announced any arrests since responding to the call just before 10 a.m.

But if the contentious election cycle and riots at the Capitol have taught local politicians anything, Condon said, it’s that threats and hateful rhetoric can escalate quickly.

“Now is the time for good people to come together, to condemn violence and to condemn hatred,” Condon said. “Just because someone has different political views does not make this reasonable behavior.”