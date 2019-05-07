Peppered with questions about proposed regulations that would require many Charleston County residents to connect to sewer lines at considerable expense, the county decided to postpone a hearing and a second vote Tuesday.
What started as an effort to help residents of one small East Cooper community who wanted access to sewer lines without having to annex into the town of Mount Pleasant, grew into a county-wide ordinance with potential impacts on growth and development.
The regulations were easily approved 7-2 on a first vote in April, and the second of three votes was expected to come Tuesday evening.
However, utilities and municipalities had questions. Community organizations were alarmed by the cost of mandatory sewer connections. And the Coastal Conservation League said the ordinance "would be a catalyst for suburban sprawl and over-development."
Late Monday afternoon, the county announced there would be no hearing or second vote at Tuesday's County Council meeting.
The African American Settlement Community Historic Commission asked the county to delay the potential regulations for a year. The county has not rescheduled the hearing or the next vote on the ordinance.
“We wanted to ensure that it would not have an adverse effect in terms of over-development," said John Wright, president of the commission. “We wanted to make sure this would not be a financial hardship."
Failing septic systems can send raw sewage into homes, yards and waterways. But connecting a home to public sewer lines can cost more than $10,000. The county planned to help financially but details have been scarce.
The proposed regulations would:
- Require water and sewer providers provide service to all properties in unincorporated Charleston County "if water and/or sewer service is available adjacent to and/or fronting the boundary of an improved parcel."
- With few exceptions, owners of properties in unincorporated Charleston County would be required to connect to water and sewer lines if they are "adjacent to and/or fronting the boundary of an improved parcel."
- Property owners could not be required to annex into towns or cities in order to connect to sewer systems.
- The county would establish a "Water and Sewer Special Tax District Fee" in order "to provide additional funding to mitigate failed on-site septic disposal systems, mandatory connection costs and water and sewer infrastructure."
Caroline Bradner, Coastal Conservation League's Land, Water and Wildlife Project manager, said the language of the ordinance is unclear, raising concerns that sewer lines could be extended into rural parts of the county.
“It sounds to us that it could really create a domino effect with every property adjacent to sewer hooking in and then the properties adjacent to them," she said. “The way it reads now, it appears it could essentially force everyone to hook in (to sewer systems).”