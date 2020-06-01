Charleston County curfew begins at 6 p.m., leaders declare state of emergency

A curfew in Charleston County will take effect at 6 p.m. Monday and remain in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Violators could be fined up to $500 or receive a 30-day jail sentence.

On Monday afternoon, Charleston County leaders also declared a state of emergency for the rest of the week. County leaders will meet again Tuesday night and consider a curfew.

Earlier in the day, Charleston City Council set a curfew for the peninsula only, but gave Mayor John Tecklenburg and Chief Luther Reynolds the authority to change the boundary line of the curfew and the times they are in place. Tecklenburg said he would align the city's curfew with the county's.

Charleston City residents who live in Berkeley County will see the curfew begin at 8 p.m. Monday and remain in place until 6 a.m.

The city first enacted a curfew Saturday night after protests turned violent and rioters tore through downtown streets, vandalizing and looting businesses along King and Meeting streets.

Demonstrations were organized locally on Saturday after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Video shows Floyd being pinned to the ground, an officer's knee on his neck. Floyd's death has marked another call for action across the country for police accountability.

As seen in other cities across the country, the protests turned violent, with businesses damaged and looted, and fires started.

After businesses were damaged Saturday night, many boarded up as though owners were bracing for a hurricane. A county curfew went into effect Sunday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.